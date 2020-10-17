On Nutrition: Do I really have to cut cholesterol?

The negative image of cholesterol comes from studies where elevated blood levels were found to be a predictor of disease. Examination of damaged arteries in those with cardiovascular disease tended to show a cholesterol-laden buildup. It was unclear whether cholesterol was directly responsible, but the weight of circumstantial evidence remains significant.

There is an important distinction between the cholesterol in our diet and the level in our blood. In the average individual consuming a balanced diet, the effect of dietary cholesterol on the blood level appears to be of secondary importance. Only about half the amount of cholesterol we eat gets absorbed. And if there were absolutely no cholesterol in our diet, the body would make all it needed on its own.

A healthful diet and lifestyle have always been key, but some of us must take special care due to a genetic predisposition to produce excessive amounts of cholesterol.

Greens, grains, fresh fruits and vegetables, nuts and seeds have the right stuff to help the body process dietary fats and cholesterol. You didn't mention your exercise habits, but keep in mind that an active lifestyle keeps your muscles and systems demanding fats for energy, rather than having the bulk of dietary calories routinely headed for storage. It is also critical to avoid an excessive intake of sugars.