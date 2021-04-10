On Nutrition: Debunking sugar, dairy myths

Dear Dr. Blonz: I have celiac disease, so I’m well aware that food can harm you, but I get a lot of unsolicited advice. I hear that sugar feeds inflammation and that dairy products make our bodies produce excess mucus. Neither of these makes sense to me.

Please give me your two cents. That way, I can either say, “I know!” — or tell people that they don’t. — J.S.W., via email

Dear J.S.W.: Celiac disease, also known as gluten-sensitive enteropathy or non-tropical sprue, is a genetic disorder that makes the digestive system unable to tolerate gluten, a protein found in wheat. For those with celiac disease, gluten is a dangerous contaminant — and given the widespread presence of wheat in our food supply, they must become master detectives, checking for gluten’s potential presence before they eat or drink. (Read more on celiac disease at b.link/rnfmqf.)

Misinformation can be another “contaminant.” Let’s go through the issues you raise.