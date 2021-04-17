On Nutrition: Concerns about cholesterol in seafood

Dear Dr. Blonz: I enjoy seafood of all types, but I am concerned that some are high in cholesterol. One of the attractions of seafood is that it is generally low in saturated fat, and heart disease runs in my family. How concerned should I be about the high cholesterol levels in some kinds of seafood? — S.L., San Diego

Dear S.L.: Animal-derived foods do contain cholesterol; most seafood contains about the same amount as skinless poultry and other sources of lean meat. The most notable exceptions are shellfish, which include crustaceans (shrimp, crab and lobster) and mollusks (clams, oysters, mussels, octopus and scallops).

Shellfish are great sources of low-fat, high-quality protein, but they contain compounds called sterols that are in the same family as cholesterol. Older analytical methods lumped these sterols together with cholesterol, resulting in shellfish being pegged as high-cholesterol foods. Newer testing methods uncovered the oversight. We now know that shellfish have more cholesterol than other fish, but they are not as rich in cholesterol as was once thought. It was also discovered that the non-cholesterol sterols in shellfish can play a role in inhibiting the absorption of the dietary cholesterol that is present.