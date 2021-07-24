On Nutrition: Coffee and bone health

In an example from the literature, a study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition affirmed that women who drink coffee during their postmenopausal years need to pay particular attention to the calcium in their diet. They found a link between an excessive intake of caffeine and an increased rate of bone loss. In this study, “excessive caffeine” was defined as greater than 450 milligrams of caffeine per day. (Note: Caffeine in coffee can vary according to the type of bean and the way it is brewed, but consider an average to be 100 milligrams of caffeine in a 5-ounce cup of drip-brewed coffee.) The study reported that the caffeine/bone-loss effect was not present in women having diets containing at least 800 milligrams of calcium per day.