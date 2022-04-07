On Nutrition: Can amino acids affect hair growth, body weight?

Dear Dr. Blonz: Many “hair vitamin” products claim that amino acids are good for your hair, and I would like to take them for this reason. But I’ve also heard that amino acids cause you to gain weight. Is this true? I don’t need to gain weight but would like the extra protein for my hair. — J.G., Dayton, Ohio

Dear J.G.: Amino acids, the component building blocks of protein, have no unique ability to cause weight gain. They have a caloric value similar to carbohydrates. Our body will burn (metabolize) amino acids for energy in times of need, and it modifies them into fats when there is excess.

Hair is made up of keratin: a structural, fibrous type of protein. Many hair products are protein-based — both those taken internally and those used externally (topically). Nutrient deficiencies can be reflected in our hair’s health, observed via its growth and structure. A protein deficiency can affect hair quality, but there is little evidence that taking in more protein than the body needs results in healthier-looking locks.

Consult with a trained hairstyling professional, as any externally applied products and treatments, which he or she can recommend, will play a significant role in your hair’s appearance and health. Also at play are environmental factors, including ultraviolet radiation, smoking and air pollution.

Dear Dr. Blonz: In an organic gardening magazine, I read that when carrots are pulled from the ground, it is best to break off the tops as soon as possible. This is because the plant will continue to pull nutrients up to the tops/greens, and the root loses them. Is this accurate? — L.L., Dallas

Dear L.L.: There are a couple of issues here. The first is wanting to find fresh produce, and the second is not wanting carrot tops left on for an extended period of time.

As I see it, healthy-looking tops on a carrot indicate a freshly picked product. They are usually iced and rushed to market, otherwise the tops will wilt. Finding a bunch of fresh-looking carrots with greens, then taking the tops off yourself, will up the freshness odds — compared with shopping for carrots without tops, where you have no idea how long they’ve been around.

Ed Blonz, Ph.D., is a nutrition scientist and an assistant clinical professor at the University of California, San Francisco. He is the author of the digital book “The Wellness Supermarket Buying Guide” (2012), which is also available as a free digital resource at blonz.com/guide.

