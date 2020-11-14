On Nutrition: Avoiding sodium in canned beans

Dear Dr. Blonz: After doing a genetic test, I learned that my high blood pressure is due, at least in part, to an inherited tendency. I watch my sodium intake, enjoy cooking and don’t eat too many processed foods, which helps a lot. But like most people, I’m busy and can’t cook everything from scratch — especially beans, which I eat often. When there is time, I prepare them from dried, but I always have cans of beans on hand. My concern is that the canned beans’ sodium levels tend to be on the high side. Any advice? — P.A., Concord, California

Dear P.A.: There are low-sodium and no-salt-added varieties of canned beans and vegetables available. If the standard product is all you have, giving the contents a couple of rinses with lukewarm water can significantly cut the sodium (one reported a 25% reduction). Check this by tasting a small amount of the water upon opening the can, then repeat the taste test after rinsing the beans a couple of times.

Dear Dr. Blonz: What is the difference between sea salt, kosher salt and good old sodium chloride? I always thought that NaCl was salt, period. — P.E., San Diego