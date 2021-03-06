On Nutrition: Are my dried blueberries worthless?

Dear Dr. Blonz: My question is about blueberries — dried blueberries, in particular. I spent a pretty penny for dried blueberries to put on my cereal every morning until a friend told me that dried berries have no antioxidant value. Can you comment on this? And what about the antioxidant value of frozen berries? — R.L., Berkeley, California

Dear R.L.: Dried blueberries — and other dried berries, such as cranberries, currants and cherries — are great, and they have considerable nutritional and antioxidant value. I don't know where your friend got their information, but I would consider carefully any other recommendations you get from that source.

FYI, I rotate among different types of berries to add to my cereal every morning. In season, I use fresh fruit, but off-season, I use frozen or dried. It's a great way to start the day.

Dear Dr. Blonz: I have read that shark cartilage can be effective against cancer, but my doctor had never heard of this and was cynical. I see it for sale at many vitamin stores, so I wonder why it is being offered. Are you aware of any evidence that shows that this works? If so, how much is needed? — S.G., Phoenix