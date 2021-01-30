On Nutrition: Antinutrients have variety of effects on body

Of course, we have more choices of what to eat than animals in the wild. Traditional methods of food preparation tend to take antinutrient foibles into account. For example, raw egg white contains the substance avidin, which binds with biotin, an essential nutrient. Having raw eggs as a regular part of your diet will eventually give rise to a biotin deficiency that can cause scaly dermatitis, referred to as egg-white injury. This malady is first noticed on the skin, perhaps because the skin is our largest and most noticed organ, but if seen on the skin, it is also causing problems throughout the body. This damage is easily stopped by stopping the consumption of raw egg whites.

Antinutrients are present throughout nature; think of them as a method lent by evolution to help plant species survive excessive poaching by insects and animals. Opting for a variety of foods and using appropriate methods of preparation are good strategies to limit the risks of antinutrients. (Read more on antinutrients at b.link/kyw95.)

Dear Dr. Blonz: In a recent column on canned beans with salt, I was disappointed that you did not mention the option of purchasing frozen cooked beans that can be bought with no salt added. I have seen them at most grocery stores. — M.L., via email

Dear M.L.: Sorry for your disappointment. I had mentioned other canned beans as this was what the writer asked about and had in their pantry. I could have added using fresh beans, where soaking is a part of the prep, and I could have also mentioned the option of buying frozen beans, as you suggest. Thanks.

