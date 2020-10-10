Natalie Keirns: The missing piece in weight-loss efforts? Compassion

I have spent the past almost-five years studying obesity, weight loss and mental health. My research is driven by one overarching idea — that when it comes to weight-loss treatment, we’re missing something. Roughly 80% of people who lose weight gain it back. This is especially relevant in Oklahoma, where more than one in three adults have obesity.

When we lose weight, our bodies make changes to try to gain that weight back. Our hormones change, making us feel hungrier; our metabolism slows down, making us have to do more work to burn the same number of calories. We biologically fight against weight loss. Why? Because, historically, losing weight meant that you were sick. It was dangerous. Therefore, we have built-in protection mechanisms. To struggle with losing weight and keeping it off doesn’t mean that we are weak, it means that we are human.

Beyond that, our early-life environment affects our ability to lose weight. Oklahoma State University’s Dr. Misty Hawkins has found evidence that experiencing stressful or traumatic events in childhood — perhaps abuse, neglect or family mental illness — puts individuals at a greater risk for developing obesity and for having a harder time losing weight.