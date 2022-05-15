LIFE Senior Services 'Celebrate LIFE' gala June 2

LIFE Senior Services will host the 25th anniversary of its annual “Celebrate LIFE” gala 6 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at the Cox Business Convention Center, 100 Civic Center.
The evening will include a gourmet dinner, musical entertainment, a raffle, and live and silent auction. KOTV Channel 6’s LeAnne Taylor will serve as the evening’s master of ceremonies.
“We are so excited for the 25th anniversary of this event,” said Eileen Bradshaw, President and CEO of LIFE Senior Services. “It brings old and new friends together to celebrate and support the seniors in our community. Now more than ever, we all need to celebrate life.”
Over the years, the “Celebrate LIFE” event has raised nearly $6 million, benefiting Tulsa-area seniors and family caregivers through programs including Senior Centers, Adult Day Health Centers, Case Management, SeniorLine Information & Assistance and LIFE’s Medicare and Tax Assistance programs. These programs, and others, play an important role in LIFE’s mission to promote and preserve independence for seniors.
Major sponsors include The Hale Family Foundation, The Ruth K. Nelson Family Foundation, Senior Star, AG Equipment Company, Alliance Resource Partners, ONEOK, Montereau Inc.; Saint Francis Health System; and The Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation.
Individual tickets are $150, or $75 for those age 40 and under. Event sponsorships are available for corporate or patron levels. For more information: 918-664-9000 ext. 1213, or email at rwilson@LIFEseniorservices.org.