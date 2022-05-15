 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
People & Places

LIFE Senior Services 'Celebrate LIFE' gala June 2

  • 0

LIFE Senior Services will host the 25th anniversary of its annual “Celebrate LIFE” gala 6 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at the Cox Business Convention Center, 100 Civic Center.

The evening will include a gourmet dinner, musical entertainment, a raffle, and live and silent auction. KOTV Channel 6’s LeAnne Taylor will serve as the evening’s master of ceremonies.

“We are so excited for the 25th anniversary of this event,” said Eileen Bradshaw, President and CEO of LIFE Senior Services. “It brings old and new friends together to celebrate and support the seniors in our community. Now more than ever, we all need to celebrate life.”

Over the years, the “Celebrate LIFE” event has raised nearly $6 million, benefiting Tulsa-area seniors and family caregivers through programs including Senior Centers, Adult Day Health Centers, Case Management, SeniorLine Information & Assistance and LIFE’s Medicare and Tax Assistance programs. These programs, and others, play an important role in LIFE’s mission to promote and preserve independence for seniors.

People are also reading…

Major sponsors include The Hale Family Foundation, The Ruth K. Nelson Family Foundation, Senior Star, AG Equipment Company, Alliance Resource Partners, ONEOK, Montereau Inc.; Saint Francis Health System; and The Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation.

Individual tickets are $150, or $75 for those age 40 and under. Event sponsorships are available for corporate or patron levels. For more information: 918-664-9000 ext. 1213, or email at rwilson@LIFEseniorservices.org.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kentucky Derby Updates | Longshot Rich Strike finishes first

Kentucky Derby Updates | Longshot Rich Strike finishes first

Longshot and final entry Rich Strike has crossed the finish line first in the 148th Kentucky Derby, outracing favorite Epicenter and Zandon. The horse entered the field on Friday after Ethereal Road was scratched and started outside but charged down the stretch to pass the leaders and run the 1 1/4 mile in 2:02.61.

Dr. Scott Jensen wins GOP endorsement for Minnesota governor

Dr. Scott Jensen wins GOP endorsement for Minnesota governor

Dr. Scott Jensen, a skeptic of the government’s response to COVID-19, has won the Minnesota GOP’s endorsement to challenge Democratic Gov. Tim Walz in the November election. After a wild ride, Jensen went over the top on the ninth ballot with 65% of the vote. Jensen led on the first two ballots, then regained the lead on the seventh ballot. Jensen’s comeback ended a surge by business executive Kendall Qualls, who fell to 33% on the final ballot after taking the lead on the fourth. Minnesota GOP Chairman David Hann says he does not expect Jensen to face a serious challenge in the Aug. 9 primary,

Ask the Doctors: A1C test helps determine diabetes risk

Dear Doctors: I switched to a new doctor, and she wants me to get a bunch of blood tests. One is a blood test called an A1C. She says it's for diabetes, but I already know I'm not diabetic. I don't need insulin, and sugar doesn't bother me. Are all of these tests really necessary?

Rand Paul stalls quick Senate OK of $40B Ukraine package

Rand Paul stalls quick Senate OK of $40B Ukraine package

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul is defying leaders of both parties and single-handedly preventing rapid Senate approval of an additional $40 billion to help Ukraine and its allies withstand Russia’s three-month old invasion. The Senate was poised to debate and vote on a package of military and economic aid that underscores U.S. determination to reinforce its support for Ukraine’s outnumbered forces. But Paul denied leaders the unanimous agreement they needed to proceed. He said the spending would threaten the economy, and said he wanted language included that would have an inspector general scrutinize the new spending. Paul's objection would delay passage, but approval seems certain soon.

Ask the Doctors: Pancreatic cancer is almost impossible to detect early

Dear Doctors: My uncle had been feeling nauseous, so he saw his doctor. He figured it was a stomach bug. After getting an MRI, he was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer. He died just two months later. Needless to say, our family is in shock. Is this cancer always so dangerous? Why is it so hard to diagnose?

Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump

Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban of Donald Trump

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he will reverse Twitter’s ban of former President Donald Trump if his deal to buy the social media company goes through. Musk, speaking virtually at an auto conference, said Twitter’s Trump ban was a “morally bad decision” and “foolish in the extreme.” He said bans of Twitter accounts should be rare and reserved for accounts that are scams or automated bots. Musk earlier gave his support to a new European Union law aimed at protecting social media users from harmful content after he met with the bloc’s single market chief.

Minnesota House speaker tests positive for coronavirus

Minnesota House speaker tests positive for coronavirus

Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman says she has tested positive for the coronavirus. But the Brooklyn Park Democrat says she won’t be sidelined in the final days of the 2022 legislative session. She says she's “fully vaccinated, boosted, and feeling fine.” And she says she'll continue to participate in end-of-session negotiations remotely. But Hortman’s need to self-isolate will complicate efforts by House Democrats to reach compromises with the Senate Republican majority before the mandatory adjournment date of May 23. Lawmakers have yet to agree on what to do with around $7 billion of the state’s $9.25 billion budget surplus. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips for moving your home office outside

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert