LIFE Senior Services 'Celebrate LIFE' gala June 2

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul is defying leaders of both parties and single-handedly preventing rapid Senate approval of an additional $40 billion to help Ukraine and its allies withstand Russia’s three-month old invasion. The Senate was poised to debate and vote on a package of military and economic aid that underscores U.S. determination to reinforce its support for Ukraine’s outnumbered forces. But Paul denied leaders the unanimous agreement they needed to proceed. He said the spending would threaten the economy, and said he wanted language included that would have an inspector general scrutinize the new spending. Paul's objection would delay passage, but approval seems certain soon.