Parts of downtown Tulsa, the Pearl District and more than 30 landmarks and companies in the metro area are lit up in green as part of a fourth annual LightsOn event.

The Brain Injury Recovery Foundation (BrainInjuryRF) is encouraging business and residents to turn their lights green during this week in March to raise awareness for Brain Injury Awareness Month.

The foundation has worked to help families dealing with devastating brain injuries and is working towards building a rehab facility in Tulsa.

BrainInjuryRF was founded by Kim Hann and Chris Lieberman. On March 8, 2016, Lieberman, founder and creator of the Route 66 Marathon and Center of the Universe Musical Festival, fell 10 feet from a ladder in his storage facility and suffered a traumatic brain injury. During the past seven years, he and his family and friends fought to help Chris learn to walk and talk again. Through the foundation they are helping others brain injury patients and their families.

The LightsOn event, scheduled to conclude March 31, honors the tens of thousands of people in Oklahoma who suffer from some form of brain injury.

For more information, go to braininjuryrecoveryfoundation.org. "Go green" signs are available at the site.