People & Places

Five men take up Girl Scout Challenge

Five area civic leaders and businessmen are taking up the challenge to prove they are “Man Enough to Be a Girl Scout.”

This virtual fundraising campaign for the Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma seeks to raise at least $110,000 to help support the programs of the organization, such as STEM education, leadership education, Girl Scout camp, and Girl Scouts Beyond Bars, as well as to honor the pivotal roles male leaders have in the lives of Girl Scouts.

The event is now in its third year. Here are this year’s participants:

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.

Sean Kouplen, chairman and CEO, Regent Bank

Aaron “AJ” Johnson, founder and owner, The Oasis Project/Oasis Food Market

Darton Zink, CEO and president of Zeeco and a member of Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma Board of Directors

Phil Lakin, CEO of the Tulsa Community Foundation and City Councilor District 8

Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma serves approximately 9,250 girls and volunteers in 30 eastern Oklahoma counties and is a United Way partner agency. Its mission is to build “girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.”

For more information and to donate to “Man Enough to Be a Girl Scout”: gseok.org.

Sneaker Soiree

The Philbrook Museum of Art, in partnership with Silhouette Sneakers & Art, will host its annual Sneaker Soirée June 4 at the museum, 2727 S. Rockford Road.

This celebration of Black culture, businesses, artists and more will feature food by local Black-owned food trucks, raffles, live performances by St. Domonick and Ayilla, a major artwork reveal, and a cash bar. Come dressed to impress in your favorite sneakers and formalwear.

Tickets start at $45. For ages 21 and older. To reserve: philbrook.org.

