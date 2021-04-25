Column: Strength training helps slow muscle decline

Just as muscle mass and strength decline with age, so does muscle power, which represents the combination of strength and speed. Faced with a four-lane intersection, you may have enough strength to walk across the street. But you need power, not just strength, to make that crossing safely before the light changes. Likewise, by helping you react swiftly if you start to trip or lose your balance, power can actually prevent falls.

The goal of power training is to accomplish tasks more quickly and effectively. There’s no need to lift extra weight, which could cause a muscle strain or other injury. Instead, lower the amount of resistance you would normally use for typical strength training exercises, such as biceps curls, and focus on quick movements. You can also practice power in your daily activities by crossing from one end of the house to the other as fast as you can. Functional exercises can help protect or improve mobility. These exercises mimic daily activities — carrying a heavy object across the room, for instance, or squatting to pick up an object from a low shelf. The benefit of these exercises is they directly target the activities you’re already likely doing. Functional exercises may be part of a strength training or rehabilitation program, but you can also do your own exercises at home. Look for activities that challenge you in strength, power, balance, or flexibility, and try to repeat the movement in sets. Use small hand weights or everyday objects like a book or bag of groceries to add a challenge. In this way, you can supplement any exercise routine with small daily activities. One of the best functional exercises is simply walking up and down stairs. If you have the opportunity to take the stairs instead of an escalator or elevator, do it.