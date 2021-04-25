Column: Strength training helps slow muscle decline

More than 600 muscles work together permitting you to accomplish all the movements you make every day. But as the years go by, a gradual decrease in muscle tissue can rob one of muscle mass and strength. Between the ages of 30 and 70, an average person loses about 25% of his or her muscle mass. By age 90, another 25% has disappeared.
But while some muscle loss seems to be an inevitable part of aging, much can be done to halt or slow the decline. In fact, declining muscle strength may stem from lack of use as much as from the inevitable changes that accompany age.
Resistance strength training can boost muscle strength and also reduce the amount of fat that accumulates in and around muscles. Elderly people can prevent a great deal of muscle loss with a resistance strength training program.
Building muscles through strength training can improve mobility at all ages and fitness levels. If you’re already physically fit, increasing your strength training can help you maintain your muscle mass and performance as you age. If you have lost some of your mobility, strength training may help you regain it —allowing you to use a cane instead of a walker, for instance, or maintain your walking speed for a longer period of time. It can help you accomplish tasks like lifting grocery bags or getting in and out of a car.
To get the full benefits of strength training, you have to make it a routine—and keep it up over time— because the benefits disappear when you stop exercising. The goal is to maintain your muscles, not to build a new physique: aim for comfort, safety, and consistency, and go for more repetitions with less weight to build stamina. Many people choose to work out at home because it’s convenient, fits into any schedule, and avoids membership costs of a gym. You can do much with a set of handheld weights, ankle cuffs with adjustable weight, a nonslip mat, and a sturdy chair. Others prefer the structure of a gym, group exercise classes, or working with a personal trainer for motivation. Make sure your trainer respects your body’s capabilities.
It’s a good idea to inform your doctor about any new training program to make sure it’s appropriate. If you have a health condition or are recovering from an injury, consider seeing a physical therapist who can set you up with exercises that are safe and beneficial for your condition.
Just as muscle mass and strength decline with age, so does muscle power, which represents the combination of strength and speed. Faced with a four-lane intersection, you may have enough strength to walk across the street. But you need power, not just strength, to make that crossing safely before the light changes. Likewise, by helping you react swiftly if you start to trip or lose your balance, power can actually prevent falls.
The goal of power training is to accomplish tasks more quickly and effectively. There’s no need to lift extra weight, which could cause a muscle strain or other injury. Instead, lower the amount of resistance you would normally use for typical strength training exercises, such as biceps curls, and focus on quick movements. You can also practice power in your daily activities by crossing from one end of the house to the other as fast as you can. Functional exercises can help protect or improve mobility. These exercises mimic daily activities — carrying a heavy object across the room, for instance, or squatting to pick up an object from a low shelf. The benefit of these exercises is they directly target the activities you’re already likely doing. Functional exercises may be part of a strength training or rehabilitation program, but you can also do your own exercises at home. Look for activities that challenge you in strength, power, balance, or flexibility, and try to repeat the movement in sets. Use small hand weights or everyday objects like a book or bag of groceries to add a challenge. In this way, you can supplement any exercise routine with small daily activities. One of the best functional exercises is simply walking up and down stairs. If you have the opportunity to take the stairs instead of an escalator or elevator, do it.
Exercises that strengthen your body’s core are also essential for maintaining mobility and independence. The core isn’t just your abdomen; it includes muscles of the back, sides, pelvis, and buttocks.
These muscles, which form the central link connecting the upper body and the lower body, are involved in some way in almost everything you do, from carrying a bag of groceries to standing straight or sitting up in a chair. You can move more effortlessly if you’re engaging your core muscles and standing up straight, rather than hunching over as you walk. Weakness in the core muscles can lead to back pain, poor posture, and overall frailty, and the effects can spill over into other parts of the body, creating an uneven gait, joint misalignments, balance problems, and a susceptibility to injuries and falls. Because your core muscles are vital to many kinds of movements, you engage them when you do many types of exercise.
Adding some core-focused exercises, like front planks, can help you target core muscles.
Unlike sit-ups and crunches, which isolate a few abdominal muscles, planks work all the core muscles at once. If the standard plank is too difficult, try the “front plank on countertop” variation.
Remember that regular vigorous physical exercise is the cornerstone of health and a key to longevity.
Featured video: