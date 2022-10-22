 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Closing in on 105: Age is just a number, but for Vernon Sellars, it's a big one

  • Updated
  • 0

SAND SPRINGS — Vernon Sellars was born during the waning days of World War I and was a fragile newborn as an influenza outbreak that ultimately became a pandemic, responsible for the deaths of 50 million people or more worldwide, was spreading rapidly across the United States.

In his nearly 105 years on Earth, he has survived two global pandemics and two world wars.

He even survived drinking “one bottle of beer” and smoking a handful of cigarettes and cigars “quite a few decades ago.”

Maybe it was Sellars’ intelligence that got him through. After all, he said, “I didn’t smoke around my parents.”

Genetics might have improved his staying power. The second-oldest of five brothers, Sellars buried his youngest brother only last year at the age of 94.

And he and his late wife Minnie Alberta (Woodard) Sellars raised five children — four daughters and one son — all still living, all between the ages of 70 and 80.

People are also reading…

But Vernon Sellars says the secrets to a long life are simple: Exercise. Drink water. Go to church. Spend time with family.

It’s working for him, at least.

“That’s my habit, if you could call it that,” he said. “I don’t know when I was sick the last time.”

You’d be hard-pressed to call Sellars a resident of Sand Springs, or of anywhere, for that matter. Life took him to a lot of places over time.

For the moment, he’s staying in the Tulsa suburb with his second-youngest child, Marie Kasper, 74, who has lived in Sand Springs since 1970.

But eventually, he’ll stay for a while with his oldest, daughter Golda, 80, in Delaware, as well as his only son, Kenneth, 79, in Baltimore; daughter Barbara, 75, in Missouri; and the youngest, daughter Sue, 70, in Kentucky.

Kasper said the plan to divide her father’s time among his five children was devised after the death in 2016 of his second wife, to whom he had been married for 15 years.

“We didn’t want him in a nursing home, and we didn’t want him living on his own,” she said.

When the children were growing up, Sellars said, “we all got along good and didn’t have too much trouble. Of course, children are children, but thank the Lord they’ve all turned out good.”

Perhaps they had a good example?

“I tried to be,” he said.

Kasper helps her father meet his exercise goals by taking him several times a week to Sand Springs’ Case Community Center, where he can get in about an hour’s worth of laps on the gym’s walking track upstairs.

He also occasionally works out on some of the exercise equipment around the track.

But the first thing Sellars does every morning when he gets out of bed is reach over and touch the floor 15 times from a standing position.

Then he gets on his hands and knees on the floor to use an “ab wheel” or “exercise wheel” about 100 times.

Sellars said he wasn’t told to exercise by a doctor or anyone but “more or less learned it on my own. My body looks forward to it.”

He’s not above listening to medical advice, however. Along about age 99, he went to the hospital with some stomach issues. The doctor asked him what he liked to drink, and Sellars replied, “Coffee, tea and water.”

The doctor told him he’d be better off just drinking water.

“I took him at his word, and so I’ve been drinking water ever since,” he said.

Sellars said he’s rarely sick and goes to the doctor infrequently, requiring only two regular prescriptions.

“Outside of that, I don’t have no aches, no pains,” he said.

Varicose veins did keep him from having to serve in the military, however.

“They called me in, and they asked me, ‘Those varicose veins — do they bother you?’

“And I said, ‘When I follow a mule all day long.’ And they marked me off then,” he said. “I was glad of that.”

Sellars, who was raised on a farm, was a farmer himself for about seven years, he said, but he went on to work at a number of jobs before he retired from General Electric in Baltimore at age 64½ after making microwave ovens for about a decade.

These days, besides working out, going to church and traveling among his children’s homes, his days are pretty relaxed. Even though he attended school only through the fifth grade, his daughter said he likes to read and do find-a-word puzzles.

“And we play games every night — Chinese checkers,” Kasper said.

Sellars said he’s not trying to live to a certain age or anything like that. He’s just living every day to the fullest.

“If I had to do it all over again, I don’t know that I would change my habits. I think I live good,” he said. “I don’t think there’d be too much I’d change.”

Featured video:

Happy Halloween! Grace Wood, James Watts and Jimmie Tramel talk about Halloween horror flicks, from Alfred Hitchcock classics, to lesser known ones like 2014's "As Above, So Below," plus previewing upcoming Scene features.

news@sandspringsleader.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID-19 linked to increase in US pregnancy-related deaths

COVID-19 linked to increase in US pregnancy-related deaths

COVID-19 drove a dramatic increase in the number of women who died from pregnancy or childbirth complications in the U.S. last year, a crisis that has disproportionately claimed Black and Hispanic women as victims. A government report released Wednesday lays out grim trends across the country for expectant mothers and their newborn babies. It finds that pregnancy-related deaths have spiked nearly 80 percent since 2018, with COVID-19 being a factor in a quarter of the 1,178 deaths reported last year. The percentage of preterm and low birthweight babies also went up last year, after holding steady for years. And more pregnant or postpartum women are reporting symptoms of depression.

Jury: $10.4M for trauma from Portland natural gas explosion

Two people have together been awarded $10.4 million at trial after a jury found they suffered hearing loss and emotional trauma when they narrowly escaped a natural gas explosion in Portland. Lawyers for gas leak investigator Eric Rader and Dosha stylist Kristen Prentice said both suffered life-altering changes after an excavator hit a buried gas pipeline Oct. 19, 2016. Rader had found high levels of gas inside a bagel shop and warned firefighters to flee shortly before the blast obliterated the three-story commercial building and gutted a neighboring structure. Contractor Loy Clark Pipeline Co. lawyer Mark Scheer said the company apologizes to everyone affected but denied that its work crew acted recklessly.

USDA announces $1 billion debt relief for 36,000 farmers

USDA announces $1 billion debt relief for 36,000 farmers

The federal government has announced a program to provide $1.3 billion in debt relief for about 36,000 farmers who have fallen behind on loan payments or face foreclosure. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the farm loan relief program funded from $3.1 billion set aside in the Inflation Reduction Act allocated toward assisting distressed borrowers of direct or guaranteed loans administered by USDA. The law was passed by Congress and signed by Biden in August. The money anounced Tuesday is the first round of payments designed to help farmers hard hit by pandemic-induced market disruptions or climate-driven natural disasters including drought stay in business or re-enter farming. The USDA says additional programs are to come.

Landmark trial begins over Arkansas' ban on trans youth care

Landmark trial begins over Arkansas' ban on trans youth care

The nation's first trial over a state's ban on gender-confirming care for children has begun in Arkansas. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody will hear testimony and evidence starting Monday over the law he blocked prohibiting such care for anyone under 18 years old. The trial is expected to last two weeks and is the latest fight over transgender youth restrictions. Attorneys for Arkansas argue the ban is part of the state's authority to regulate medical practices. Families of transgender youths and multiple medical organizations have criticized the ban. Arkansas became the first state to enact such a ban last year.

Outdoor fitness court unveiled in Pryor

Outdoor fitness court unveiled in Pryor

The National Fitness Campaign developed the trademarked seven-station system in 2012, hoping to inspire municipalities to transform public spaces into community fitness hubs.

Feud with tribes threatens Oklahoma governor’s reelection

Feud with tribes threatens Oklahoma governor’s reelection

Many of the 39 Native American tribes based in Oklahoma have played a role in state politics for decades, often quietly and behind the scenes. But this year many are wielding their considerable influence more openly to oppose a second term for Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt. Himself a Cherokee citizen, Stitt is facing a tough reelection challenge after feuding with the tribes for nearly his entire first term. With the election just weeks away, five of the state’s most powerful tribes jointly endorsed Stitt’s Democratic opponent Joy Hofmeister, the state’s public schools superintendent who has promised a more cooperative relationship. The result is an unexpectedly tight race in a deep-red state that is typically an afterthought in national politics.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Data literacy is becoming necessary in everyday life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert