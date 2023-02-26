From a young age, we know the importance of visiting the doctor and dentist regularly. But what about receiving preventative eye care?

Answering this question is the objective of Vizavance, formerly Prevent Blindness Oklahoma, an organization dedicated to children’s vision screening in Oklahoma.

Vizavance provides preventative eye screenings for children in schools across Oklahoma to help identify vision problems early and take action against them. The organization also provides children and their families resources and financial assistance if prescription eye glasses or additional eye exams are needed after the initial screening.

Because the organization relies on donations and grants, fundraising is necessary to keep Vizavance going. The annual Sip for Sight gala will take place on March 11 in the Crystal Ballroom at the Mayo Hotel.

The goal of Vizavance’s services is to identify vision issues early so children in Oklahoma can have success in school, said Brandon Miller, the organization’s vice president of financial development.

“Even though it sounds like our main mission is vision, overall, our main goal is to help children in school, whether it’s through eye screenings or providing them with eyeglasses,” Miller said. “It’s about doing whatever we have in our wheelhouse to help further that child’s education.”

Prevent Blindness Oklahoma, under the national group Prevent Blindness, got its start in 1962 but became Vizavance in 2016. The change was necessary to incur more funding and keep allocated resources within the state, Miller said.

“We decided to break away from them and continue what we were doing under a new name,” Miller said. “Being on our own, more of the money that’s raised in Oklahoma stays in Oklahoma, and we’re able to get international grants and federal grants that we weren’t able to before.”

Vizavance focuses on serving elementary school-aged children and younger in private, public and head start schools and daycares. Providing preventative eye care to young children is more important than most people may realize, Miller said.

“We focus on third grade and below because that’s the most crucial time to turn a vision issue around and resolve it,” Miller said. “We do vision screenings and also color blindness tests for these kids, which is crucial for the primary grades. A lot of times, teachers will ask their students to take out a certain color folder, and a child can’t because they were born with color blindness and can’t communicate that. A teacher might think the child is acting up, but really, it’s a vision issue that can be worked around.”

Crucially, Vizavance serves all 77 counties in Oklahoma. The organization employs vision screeners, who are trained to look for vision, acuity, near vision and color vision issues in the children they interact with, Miller said.

“Our vision screeners just have that internal need to help,” Miller said. “They’re amazing, and they will drive to the middle of rural Oklahoma to help these kids.”

The work of Vizavance is especially critical to young children because oftentimes, busy parents may not know their child’s vision isn’t where it needs to be, Miller said.

“We’re so used to children telling us when they’re sick or when something hurts, but they’re not going to tell you they can’t see, because they might not know there’s a problem,” Miller said. “By doing vision screenings, we’re catching things parents might not catch.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the increasing use of technology in schools, many children are using screens such as laptops and tablets to learn. This shifting landscape of schooling makes preventative eye screenings and knowledge of the harm too much screen time can have imperative, Miller said.

“With distance learning, kids are on screens all the time, which was a big concern for us,” Miller said. “We worked with an ophthalmologist and developed the ‘20-20 rule’ — for every 20 minutes of screen time, you need to shift your eyes away from the screen and look at something 20 feet away for 20 minutes. We’re trying to publish resources on our website so parents can help their kids at home.”

Because of fundraising efforts such as the annual Sip for Sight gala and the Swing for Sight golf tournament, Vizavance is able to serve children in schools in low-income or rural areas that may not be able to afford the $100 fee the organization charges to offset costs and pay its employees, Miller said.

“Our fundraising efforts have grown year over year, so our reach has been increased as well,” Miller said. “Because of our funding, we can make exceptions for certain schools that can’t afford the payment, and we are still able to screen those kids and help them get care.”

The upcoming Sip for Sight gala on March 11 has a theme: “Eye-conic.” Guests are encouraged to dress up as celebrities known for donning iconic eyewear, like Audrey Hepburn or Elton John, or wear their favorite pair of sunglasses to the black tie event. In addition to wine and a multi-course meal, there will be silent and live auctions, as well as an eyewear boutique where guests can purchase designer frames for less than they could in stores.

Perhaps the most fun element of the evening will be an eyewear fashion show, featuring iconic Tulsans like Wendell Franklin, chief of the Tulsa Police Department. Models will sport eyewear that will be auctioned off to guests.

“We’re trying something different to shake things up and set us apart from other galas,” Miller said. “A lot of galas tend to be the same format, so we’re trying to add a little bit more excitement.”

Miller said he wants guests to know just how much Vizavance depends on their generosity.

“This gala is a really large part of our annual operational budget — at times, it can account for a quarter or a third of that budget,” Miller said. “Because Vizavance isn’t national or state-funded, we rely mostly on local foundations, donors and patrons who give money to our cause.”

The funding from the Sip for Sight gala will go toward an essential need for Vizavance: new vision screening equipment to ensure children receive the most accurate care, Miller said. The equipment needed, called SPOT cameras, is expensive yet crucial for the Vizavance process.

“These cameras are critical in our screening, especially for smaller children who can’t sit still for very long,” Miller said. “They’re able to take a picture of a child’s eyes and automatically diagnose them and tell us if they’re having any vision issues.”

Proper vision care is imperative for everyone and should be discussed more often, the way mental health and other medical issues are, Miller said.

“I think a lot of people don’t consider the importance of their vision until it’s gone,” Miller said. “What would you do if you couldn’t watch your favorite Netflix show, see the leaves on the trees or take in everything we take for granted every day?”