 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ask the Doctors: Sunny summer weather requires skin shading

  • 0

Hello again, dear readers, and welcome back to the monthly letters column. It’s summer, which means it’s time to break out the hats, sunscreen and beach umbrellas, because a sunburn is a sign of skin damage. Unfortunately, that damage adds up with each additional sunburn, so please take the time to protect yourself. And now, onward to your letters.

A column about nasal irrigation, which uses sterile or distilled water to flush mucus and debris from the sinuses, is getting a lot of mail. We want to respond to one reader who wrote that she “snuffles tap water up my nose while in the shower, or over the sink, then gently blows it out.” We understand the point you made in your letter, that this is easier than using sterile water. However, as we said in our column, tap water is not safe to use in this way. It is not adequately filtered or treated, and it can contain microorganisms. The high pH of stomach acid makes it safe to swallow these microorganisms because it kills them. However, the environment of the nose and sinuses is a different story. The organisms can stay alive in the nasal passages and can cause potentially serious infections. In rare cases, they can even be fatal. For your safety, we hope you will consider switching to sterile or distilled water.

People are also reading…

We recently wrote about a technique known as inspiratory muscle strength training, or IMST. It’s a type of resistance training that uses a handheld device to strengthen the muscles we use to breathe. In addition to helping people living with COPD and sleep apnea to breathe more easily, research suggests the technique can have a beneficial effect on blood pressure. This prompted a reader from Dallas to ask where he can buy the device. It’s often referred to as an RMT device. This is shorthand for inspiratory/expiratory respiratory muscle training. There are several models, and all are widely available online. Some are also sold at large retail stores. These devices are drug-free and do not require a prescription. However, we recommend that you check in first with your health care provider about your plans to buy and use one.

We continue to hear from many of our readers who are interested in becoming part of a variety of clinical trials. We hope that a recap of the process will be helpful. Begin by visiting clinicaltrials.gov. This is a searchable database of clinical studies being conducted around the world. There’s a search box at the top of the page where you enter the name of your disease or condition. Click the button labeled “recruiting and not yet recruiting.” Each study has its own webpage with detailed information about the study, its goals, criteria for participants and directions for how to apply.

Thank you, as always, for taking the time to write to us. We love hearing from you. We read all of your letters and will continue to respond to as many as we can.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu, or write: Ask the Doctors, c/o UCLA Health Sciences Media Relations, 10960 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1955, Los Angeles, CA, 90024.

0 Comments

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden tells oil refiners: Produce more gas, fewer profits

Biden tells oil refiners: Produce more gas, fewer profits

President Joe Biden wants U.S. oil refiners to produce more gasoline and diesel. In a letter to refiners Wednesday, Biden says their profits have tripled during a time of war between Russia and Ukraine as Americans struggle with record high prices. Biden writes the oil companies need to work with his administration on “near-term solutions” addressing the crisis. Gas prices nationwide average roughly $5 a gallon, an economic burden for many Americans and a political threat for Biden's fellow Democrats before midterm elections. Biden's message that corporate greed contributes to higher prices might resonate with voters. ExxonMobil says it has informed Biden's administration of its planned investments to increase oil production.

Country star Toby Keith discloses stomach cancer diagnosis

Country star Toby Keith discloses stomach cancer diagnosis

Country music star Toby Keith says he has been undergoing treatment for stomach cancer since last fall. The multi-platinum-selling singer said Sunday on Twitter that he underwent surgery and received chemotherapy and radiation in the past six months. The Oklahoma native turns 61 on July 8. He said in the post that he looks forward to spending time with his family. The status of Keith’s performances for the remainder of this year wasn’t immediately clear. His next performance is scheduled for June 17 in Wheaton, Illinois. His publicist, Elaine Schock, says some tour dates will be canceled.

Mixed results as South Dakota's Noem intervenes in GOP races

Mixed results as South Dakota's Noem intervenes in GOP races

In South Dakota, Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has tried to shape the Legislature to her liking. And in last week's primary, she publicly backed at least a dozen candidates, including several challengers to incumbents who are part of a contrarian group of Republicans. But two-thirds of the governor's favorites lost, and some of the lawmakers who survived her efforts to defeat them wonder why a governor they generally agree with went to such lengths to try to oust them. While endorsements often draw attention and financial resources, they don't always translate into voter support. It’s a lesson that Noem ally Donald Trump is learning as he falls short, notably in Georgia, in trying to punish Republicans who've crossed him.

Watch Now: Related Video

Inexpensive upgrades that increase your home's value

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert