 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ask the Doctors: Promising study on rectal cancer has narrow scope

  • 0

Dear Doctors: I saw on the evening news that some doctors in New York City actually cured rectal cancer with a new drug. My dad has rectal cancer, and when I asked his doctors about this drug, they hadn’t heard anything about it. Are the news stories wrong?

Dear Reader: We believe you’re referring to the findings from a small study that were recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine. However, the details you’ve mentioned aren’t quite accurate. To clear things up, let’s take a closer look at the study.

You’re correct that this research was conducted by doctors at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. And while it’s also correct that the study focused on rectal cancer, the scope was actually quite narrow. Participation in the study was limited to patients over the age of 18 who had been diagnosed with early stage rectal cancer, and who had not yet undergone any type of treatment. Their tumors also shared a certain kind of genetic anomaly that appears in fewer than 10% of patients and makes this subset of rectal cancer difficult to treat. As news stories have pointed out, the drug the patients received performed remarkably well, and the results have generated widespread interest.

People are also reading…

Over the course of six months, each of the 12 patients accepted into the study received nine infusions of an intravenous immunotherapy drug. Known as dostarlimab, it’s fairly new, having been approved by the FDA for use as a cancer treatment in early 2021. The drug works by blocking the activity of a protein produced by the cancer cells, which is able to derail the body’s immune response.

At the end of six months of treatment, each patient underwent numerous tests to assess their cancer. These included several types of imaging scans, an endoscopy, biopsies and physical exams. Researchers were startled when no trace of cancer was detected in any of the 12 study participants.

Rectal cancer is curable, particularly when caught in the early stages. Traditional treatment routinely includes surgery, radiation therapy and chemotherapy. These treatments can not only be grueling, but also can have lasting effects. Patients may be left with nerve damage, irreversible bladder or bowel dysfunction or sexual dysfunction. Uterine scarring can make pregnancy difficult or impossible. When a tumor is located close to the rectum, surgery to remove it will leave the patient dependent on a colostomy bag.

Although the immunotherapy drug also produced side effects in three-fourths of the study participants, they appear to have been less severe than with traditional treatments. These included nausea, fatigue, rash and persistently itchy skin.

The patients in the study will now undergo several years of follow-up and observation. They will be monitored to see if their tumors recur, and whether or not the cancer metastasizes and appears elsewhere in the body. Should any of the patients have a recurrence, they will receive immediate treatment. Meanwhile, this research has opened the door for new studies to investigate if other types of cancer affected by this genetic anomaly may also respond to the drug.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu, or write: Ask the Doctors, c/o UCLA Health Sciences Media Relations, 10960 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1955, Los Angeles, CA, 90024.

0 Comments

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ex-anchor Lake, lawyer Robson in tight Ariz. GOP gov's race

Ex-anchor Lake, lawyer Robson in tight Ariz. GOP gov's race

Vote counting continues in the close race to determine the Republican nominee for governor in Arizona, with former television news anchor Kari Lake narrowly leading lawyer Karrin Taylor Robson. The race is seen as a barometer of Donald Trump’s enduring influence after establishment Republicans came out in force behind Robson. Lake is closely aligned with the former president, who could gain allies with influence over how elections are run as he considers a 2024 White House campaign. The winner will advance to the November general election to take on Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. And Trump-backed Mark Finchem won the GOP primary to be secretary of state, who oversees elections.

Kansas voters resoundingly protect their access to abortion

Kansas voters resoundingly protect their access to abortion

Kansas voters have sent a resounding message about their desire to protect abortion rights by rejecting a measure that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten abortion restrictions or ban the procedure outright. The vote Tuesday in a conservative state with deep ties to the anti-abortion movement was the first test of voters’ feelings about abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June. Voters rejected a change in the Kansas Constitution to ensure that it does not grant a right to an abortion, overturning a 2019 Kansas Supreme Court decision protecting abortion rights. Opponents predicted a ban would be coming if the measure had passed.

Woman heading to prenatal checkup killed in California crash

Woman heading to prenatal checkup killed in California crash

The sister of a pregnant woman who died along with her young son and three others in a fiery California crash was heading to doctor's appointment for a prenatal checkup. Her sister says Asherey Ryan, her 11-month-old son and her boyfriend were among those killed Thursday when a speeding Mercedes plowed into cars at an intersection. The driver, Nicole Lorraine Linton, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. The crash also sent seven other people to the hospital with minor injuries, including six children. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. It was not immediately clear whether Linton had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

Effect of Jarlsberg Cheese on Bone Anabolic Markers Examined

Effect of Jarlsberg Cheese on Bone Anabolic Markers Examined

THURSDAY, Aug. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Jarlsberg cheese consumption might have prophylactic effects on osteopenia and metabolic disease, and these effects appear to be specific to Jarlsberg cheese, according to a study published online Aug. 2 in BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Psychologists weigh in on what makes a successful relationship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert