 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ask the Doctors: Polyphenols can be found in many fresh foods

  • 0

Dear Doctors: My dad is 76, and he’s getting interested in nutrition. Lately, he’s been reading news stories about something called “polyphenols.” Can you talk a little bit about what they are and what foods to eat to get enough? What do they do?

Dear Reader: As is often the case with health-based news, findings from a recent study have propelled polyphenols into the headlines. Or to be more accurate, put them into the headlines once again. This isn’t the first — nor likely the last — time that these micronutrients have had their moment in the news cycle.

The word “polyphenols” refers to a broad category of chemical compounds that occur naturally in plants. They help protect the plant from damage caused by ultraviolet radiation from the sun and make it more resistant to viruses, bacteria, fungi and other pathogens that can cause disease.

People are also reading…

More than 8,000 of these molecules have been identified. Based on variations in their chemical structure, polyphenols can be divided into subcategories. Among these are flavonoids, which are often mentioned when discussing the beneficial properties of polyphenols.

One of the things that makes polyphenols useful to humans is their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Studies that look at lifestyle behaviors and health outcomes have found evidence that a diet rich in polyphenols may offer protection against Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, osteoporosis, neurodegenerative diseases, obesity and developing certain cancers.

The most recent study into the health benefits of polyphenols, which comes from researchers in Spain, focused on older adults. They began with the fact that polyphenols were poorly absorbed in the small intestine. That means these micronutrients pass through the upper reaches of the digestive tract and accumulate in the large intestine. Once there, the researchers found that polyphenols catalyzed changes in the makeup and function of the gut microbiome that led to significantly lower levels of inflammation. This is important because even low levels of ongoing inflammation can damage healthy cells and leave the body more vulnerable to disease.

The anti-inflammatory effect was seen in study participants who ate a diet rich in polyphenols. The control group, who were on a different diet, did not have the same results.

Fortunately for anyone who wants to harness the benefits of polyphenols, these micronutrients are abundantly available in a wide variety of fresh and healthful foods. These include blueberries, plums, cherries, apples, strawberries, black currants, black olives, dark chocolate, black tea, coffee, hazelnuts and pecans. Some spices, including turmeric, cloves, cinnamon, ginger and cumin are also high in polyphenols.

There is no official guidance on the amounts of polyphenols someone should consume. Study participants typically took in 500 milligrams or more per day. Blueberries, for example, contain 560 mg of polyphenols per 100 grams, which is just 3.5 ounces.

All of the research into these micronutrients focuses on fresh foods and not on supplements. In fact, the safety of polyphenol supplements has not yet been established. Since these micronutrients are so easily obtained in fresh foods, which have so many other health benefits, it’s best to get them through your diet, not supplements.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu, or write: Ask the Doctors, c/o UCLA Health Sciences Media Relations, 10960 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1955, Los Angeles, CA, 90024.

0 Comments

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jennette McCurdy rises above childhood trauma with new book

Jennette McCurdy rises above childhood trauma with new book

Jennette McCurdy, who co-starred in Nickelodeon shows “iCarly” and its spin-off “Sam & Cat,” has written a book called “I'm Glad My Mom Died.” McCurdy tells about growing up with an abusive mother who she says pushed her into showbiz, encouraged her to starve herself and who insisted upon bathing her daughter into her late teens. Debra McCurdy died in 2013 from complications of cancer. It's taken McCurdy years of therapy to get to the point where she is able to not only share her story, but laugh about parts too. She also hosts a podcast called “Empty Inside” and says she no longer has an eating disorder.

Essential Connecticut workers can apply for $1000 'hero' pay

Up to $1,000 in pandemic pay is available for eligible, private-sector essential workers in Connecticut who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. A new website for applications up and running on Friday. The $30 million Premium Pay Program will officially be launched next week. Funding for the initiative was included in the new state budget. Sometimes dubbed “hero pay,” the funds will be distributed to critical workers such as grocery store employees and non-government medical staff who were on the job between March 10, 2020 and May 7, 2022 and unable to work from home.

Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races

Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races

Longtime Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette has won his Democratic primary, advancing to a general election in which Republicans hope to win back the seat and give it power over elections. In Minnesota, Republican Kim Crockett has advanced to face Democratic Secretary of State Steve Simon. Crockett has called the 2020 election “rigged” and campaigned on rolling back changes that have made it easier to vote. Races for secretary of state this year have drawn tremendous interest and money largely because of unfounded attacks on the 2020 election results.

Ask Amy: Wonderful guy might not be a good match

Dear Amy: I've been dating a man for seven months. He is absolutely wonderful. We are even talking about marriage, except that we don't see eye-to-eye on politics. This was made even more apparent with the recent Supreme Court ruling in the Dobbs case.

CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID

CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID

The nation’s top public health agency is relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines and dropping the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said Thursday that people no longer need to stay at least 6 feet away from others. The changes come more than 2 1/2 years after the start of the pandemic. They are driven by a recognition that an estimated 95% of Americans 16 and older have acquired some level of immunity, either from being vaccinated or infected.

Watch Now: Related Video

Are you ready to retire? Here's how to tell

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert