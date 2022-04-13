 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ASK THE DOCTORS

Ask the Doctors: Lipomas are benign masses caused by overgrowth of fat cells

  • 0

Dear Doctors: I’m concerned about a large lipoma that is growing on the right side of my head. I know that lipomas are not supposed to be cancerous, but can it become so in the future? I’m considering having it removed. How is that done?

Dear Reader: A lipoma is a harmless rounded mass that forms due to an overgrowth of fat cells. Often shaped like a dome, lipomas usually don’t cause pain or any other symptoms. Lipomas are typically found just below the surface of the skin, often on the trunk, neck, limbs or forehead. Less often, they may form within a muscle or inside an organ. When you touch a lipoma, the tissue feels rubbery and a bit springy. Because the mass isn’t directly attached to the underlying muscle, it moves easily beneath the skin in response to pressure.

Discovering a lipoma can be alarming, particularly since they are technically tumors. However, they are benign, which means lipomas are not cancerous. It is estimated that 1% to 2% of people will develop a lipoma in their lifetime. The reason for this is not yet known. In some individuals, genetics appears to play a role. An inherited condition, known as familial multiple lipomatosis, can cause someone to develop numerous fatty growths on their body, some of them quite large. This condition arises due to a faulty gene that has been passed down, and it is not common.

People are also reading…

Lipomas occur slightly more often in men than in women, and although they can appear at any age, they become more common between ages 40 and 70. In addition to fat cells, some lipomas may contain blood vessels or other tissues.

While it’s possible for a lipoma to become malignant, this is quite rare. When it occurs, the growth is known as a cancerous liposarcoma. For that reason, it’s important to let your health care provider know about any changes to an existing lipoma, including its size, shape, texture or appearance, and if it begins to cause discomfort or pain. If a malignancy is suspected, a biopsy will be performed. This will reveal if cancer is present.

Although a lipoma doesn’t present any medical risk, sometimes the decision is made to remove it. This may be for cosmetic reasons, to relieve pressure on a nerve, or when its size or location leads to discomfort. Complete removal of a lipoma involves a small operation, which can be performed under local anesthetic. The surgeon makes an incision and then frees the lipoma from the surrounding tissue. The mass is then removed, and the incision closed with sutures. Post-operative pain and bruising may occur, and the patient may be left with a visible scar. It is rare for a lipoma that has been surgically removed to recur.

When a lipoma is large, liposuction may be used to reduce it. This involves the use of a needle and a large syringe to remove the fatty deposit. Each of these are outpatient procedures and do not require a hospital stay.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu, or write: Ask the Doctors, c/o UCLA Health Sciences Media Relations, 10960 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1955, Los Angeles, CA, 90024.

0 Comments

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices

Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices

President Joe Biden is visiting corn-rich Iowa to announce he’ll suspend a federal rule and allow the sale of higher ethanol blend gasoline this summer. Biden's administration is intensifying efforts to lower prices at the pump that have spiked during Russia’s war with Ukraine. Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is blended with 10% ethanol. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of 15% ethanol blend that's usually prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of concerns it adds to smog in high temperatures. The Biden administration says the move will save drivers an average of 10 cents per gallon at 2,300 gas stations.

Law reduced prison time for man tied to Sacramento shooting

Law reduced prison time for man tied to Sacramento shooting

Officials say a suspect arrested in connection with Sunday’s mass shooting near the California state Capitol would likely still be in prison if not for corrections officials’ use of sentencing credits authorized by voters in 2016. Smiley Allen Martin was released in February after serving less than half of his 10-year sentence. He was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun. The California District Attorneys Association's executive officer says Martin typically would not have been freed until at least May if not for the earlier release credits. No one has yet been charged with homicide in the shooting.

Appeals court OKs Biden federal employee vaccine mandate

Appeals court OKs Biden federal employee vaccine mandate

A federal appeals court has upheld President Joe Biden’s requirement that all federal employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. In a 2-1 ruling Thursday, a panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans reversed a lower court and ordered dismissal of a lawsuit challenging the mandate. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Brown of Texas had issued a nationwide injunction against the requirement in January. A different 5th Circuit panel had refused to block it on appeal. But Thursday's ruling said the federal judge didn't have jurisdiction in the case and that those challenging the requirement could have pursued administrative remedies under Civil Service law. 

Food prices soar to record levels on Ukraine war disruptions

Food prices soar to record levels on Ukraine war disruptions

The United Nations says prices for world food commodities like grains and vegetable oils have reached their highest levels ever because of Russia's war in Ukraine. The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said Friday that its Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in international prices for a basket of commodities, averaged 159.3 points last month, up 12.6% from February. As it is, the February index was the highest level since its 1990 inception. FAO says the war in Ukraine was largely responsible for the 17.1% rise in prices for grains, including wheat. Russia and Ukraine together account for around 30% and 20% of global wheat and corn exports, respectively.

On Nutrition: Can amino acids affect hair growth, body weight?

Dear Dr. Blonz: Many "hair vitamin" products claim that amino acids are good for your hair, and I would like to take them for this reason. But I've also heard that amino acids cause you to gain weight. Is this true? I don't need to gain weight, but would like the extra protein for my hair. — J.G., Dayton, Ohio

Watch Now: Related Video

Allergies linked to increase risk of heart disease

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert