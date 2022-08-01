 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ask the Doctors: Latest news on gut microbiome includes idea of stool banking

  • 0

Dear Doctors: It seems like news about the gut microbiome keeps getting weirder. I just read about a doctor who said the new trend will be each of us storing our own poop for the future. What would be the advantage of doing that? And why is the gut microbiome in the news so often?

Dear Reader: We agree with you about the nonstop surprises regarding the role of the gut microbiome in our physical and mental health.

With such a cascade of new information, it seems like we’ve been talking about this topic forever. And in some ways, we have. The first known descriptions of the microorganisms in our gut date back to the 1670s. But it wasn’t until the modern era of genetic sequencing, with the Human Genome Project as its crown jewel, that scientists had the tools to uncover the gut microbiome’s secrets.

We are now in the process of learning how these trillions of bacteria, fungi and viruses affect virtually every aspect of our health and well-being. They are found throughout the body — even our belly buttons have their own microbiome. But the majority of microbes inhabit the large and small intestines, and they are proving to be an integral part of immune function. This has opened new avenues of research and led to the flood of new information.

People are also reading…

We now know that each person’s gut microbiome is unique. We’re also learning that modern life has an adverse effect on the makeup and diversity of those networks of microorganisms. And that brings us to the news story that caught you by surprise. It comes from scientists at Harvard Medical School, who recently published an opinion piece in a scientific journal called Trends in Molecular Medicine. They argue that, due to the changes that take place in our gut microbiomes as we age, we should begin banking stool samples when we’re young adults and still in good health. These would be for possible future use in a stool transplant. That’s the process of infusing healthy fecal bacteria into the large intestine of someone who is ill. At this time, it is often successfully used to treat a life-threatening infection known as Clostridium difficile, or C. diff.

Stool banking may sound odd, but it’s akin to the practice of cord blood banking. That’s when parents preserve blood from the umbilical cord and placenta, which contains a certain type of stem cell. It can be used to help treat a child’s possible future medical needs, such as metabolic diseases, blood disorders, immune deficiencies and some cancers.

In their opinion piece, the Harvard scientists cite the connection between changes to the gut microbiome and a corresponding increase in certain health problems. These include allergies, digestive disorders, Type 2 diabetes and obesity. They proposed that stool samples preserved when someone is young and healthy may be used to combat those health problems. At this time, it’s not clear how, or even if, stool banking would work. But with this bold idea now in the mainstream, it’s likely to lead to more research — and even more news.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu, or write: Ask the Doctors, c/o UCLA Health Sciences Media Relations, 10960 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1955, Los Angeles, CA, 90024.

0 Comments

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask the Doctors: Observational studies shed light on diet soda consumption

Dear Doctors: There is some folklore that diet pop is bad for you. I gave up sugar and most carbohydrates to help with weight and A1C control, but I continued to drink diet cola. What do the actual studies — ones that are not from biased sources and are peer-reviewed — say about diet cola?

Manchin, Schumer in surprise deal on health, energy, taxes

Manchin, Schumer in surprise deal on health, energy, taxes

In a startling turnabout, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin have reached an expansive agreement that had eluded them for months on health care, energy and climate issues, taxes on higher earners and corporations and trimming the federal debt. The two Democrats say the Senate will vote on the wide-ranging measure next week, setting up President Joe Biden and Democrats for an unexpected victory they can claim in the runup to November congressional elections in which their control of Congress is in peril. A House vote would come afterward, perhaps later in August. Unanimous Republican opposition in both chambers seems certain.

Ask the Doctors: Skin gets thinner as people age

Dear Doctors: Why does our skin get thinner and more fragile as we age? My mom is 67, and it's happening to her. She reached for something between the couch cushions, and the pressure tore her skin. She also bruises more easily than before. How can you protect aging skin?

Kim threatens to use nukes amid tensions with US, S. Korea

Kim threatens to use nukes amid tensions with US, S. Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned he’s ready to use his nuclear weapons in potential military conflicts with the United States and South Korea. State media reported Kim made such a warning in a Wednesday speech marking the 69th anniversary of the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. Some experts say Kim's threats were apparently meant to boost internal unity in the impoverished country suffering pandemic-related economic difficulties. Kim also called South Korea's new president “a confrontation maniac” who’s gone further than past South Korean leaders. Some observers expect more North Korean threats before the United States and South Korea hold military drills the North views as an invasion rehearsal.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Will you try it? Velveeta has made a cheese-infused vodka

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert