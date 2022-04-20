 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ask the Doctors: Dog-walking injury could be hyperextension of knee

  • 0

Dear Doctors: I was walking our dog at night and didn’t see a big hole in the sidewalk. I stepped right into it, full force, and I think my knee actually bent backwards. I can walk OK, but now my knee hurts. Could I have damaged something? How do I know if I need to see my doctor?

Dear Reader: From your description of the incident, it sounds as though you hyperextended your knee. That means your knee joint was forced backward, just as you described, opposite of the direction in which it is designed to move. Depending on the force of the impact, and the degree to which the knee over-straightened, this can result in damage to the ligaments that stabilize the joint.

Let’s start with a closer look at the knee itself. It’s the largest joint in the body, and it is a remarkable feat of engineering. It functions as a hinge, allowing the lower leg to flex and extend. The knee joint links together the thigh bone, or femur, and the tibia, which is the larger bone in your shin. It also includes the kneecap, or patella, which is the small, rounded bone that forms a protective cap at the front of the joint. A series of internal and external ligaments weave their way through the joint capsule. They not only connect the three bones that make up the knee, but also keep the moving parts both flexible and stable. The ligaments limit rotation and sideways motion, which could cause injury to the knee, and yet allow the joint to flex and extend within a precisely calibrated range of motion.

People are also reading…

It’s when the knee joint is stressed beyond what the ligaments can bear that injuries occur. This includes in a fall, during a jump, from a collision or in the unexpected shift of weight that occurred when you stepped into that hole. In the case of hyperextension, the resulting injury is typically to the anterior cruciate ligament, or ACL, and the posterior cruciate ligament, or PCL, which run through the center of the knee.

When someone hyperextends their knee, they usually feel the joint move out of alignment with the leg, just as you did. It often results in localized pain that ranges from moderate to severe. You may see swelling or even visible bruising in the area. Straightening the joint may cause pain, and the knee may feel weak or unstable.

When someone experiences a loss of mobility in the knee following hyperextension, it can be a sign of damage to the ligaments, and perhaps to the surrounding tissue. Depending on how severe the injury is, treatment can range from rest, the use of a knee brace for stability and over-the-counter meds for pain and inflammation to surgical repair and physical therapy. In mild injuries, recovery time can take from two to four weeks. When surgery is required, full recovery can take up to six months or more.

We think it’s a good idea to have your injury assessed by your doctor.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu, or write: Ask the Doctors, c/o UCLA Health Sciences Media Relations, 10960 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1955, Los Angeles, CA, 90024.

0 Comments

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

4 Germans arrested over extremist blackout, kidnapping plan

4 Germans arrested over extremist blackout, kidnapping plan

German authorities say four people have been arrested and have been weapons seized in an investigation of suspected anti-government extremists who allegedly planned to cause a long nationwide blackout and kidnap well-known figures including the country's health minister. Prosecutors and police said Thursday that raids were carried out at 20 properties across the country this week following an investigation that began in October. They said the group’s declared aim was to destroy electricity supply facilities and cause a long blackout in Germany, with the goal of producing “conditions similar to civil war” and ultimately overthrowing the country's democratic system. The group also allegedly planned to kidnap well-known public figures, including Germany's health minister.

On Nutrition: Questions about alcohol and fat-burning

Dear Dr. Blonz: I have questions about alcohol. I read that when you take in alcohol, your body halts all fat-burning for 12 to 36 hours. Is this accurate? How long does it take the liver to break down the alcohol in one drink? — W.T., Tulsa, Oklahoma

Olympic champ Jepchirchir wins 50th women's Boston Marathon

Olympic champ Jepchirchir wins 50th women's Boston Marathon

Reigning Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Boston Marathon women’s division by winning a see-saw sprint down Boylston Street. Evans Chebet of Kenya won the men's division as the race returned to its traditional Patriots’ Day spot in the schedule for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. More than 28,000 runners returned to the streets from Hopkinton to Copley Square six months after a smaller and socially distanced event that was the only fall race in its 126-year history.

Texas moves to ease border gridlock over 'sense of urgency'

Texas moves to ease border gridlock over 'sense of urgency'

More relief is in sight for the logjam of trucks at the U.S.-Mexico border. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday continued easing off his latest dramatic action over immigration that has gridlocked some of the world's busiest trade ports and taken mounting economic toll. The two-term Republican governor for days has allowed commercial trucks to backup for miles into Mexico after requiring them to stop for additional inspections in Texas. He says there's a new “sense of urgency” to strike deals with neighboring Mexican states and has now lifted inspection requirements for bridges in El Paso.

Live Updates | Damaged Russian warship sinks after fire

Live Updates | Damaged Russian warship sinks after fire

The Russian military says the damaged Moskva missile cruiser has sunk while being towed to a port. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Moskva sank Thursday in a storm after being gutted by fire. The ministry previously said a fire on the warship set off some of its weapons and forced the crew to evacuate. But Ukrainian officials said the Moskva, the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, was hit by Ukrainian missiles late Wednesday off the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odessa. The U.S. was not able to confirm Ukraine’s claims of striking the warship.

Watch Now: Related Video

Three tips to prevent blisters when you go out for a run

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert