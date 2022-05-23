 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ask the Doctors: Balance begins to decline as early as age 50

  • 0

Dear Doctors: Can you help with a debate my wife and I are having about good balance? I say it’s about staying strong and flexible. She thinks it has to do with your inner ear. We’re arguing about this because her dad, who is 75 and in good health, has started to worry about balance.

Dear Reader: For the sake of family harmony, we’re glad to be able to say that you are both correct. Your sense of balance is actually quite complex, and the inner ear, as well as strength and flexibility, each play an important role.

Balance begins with a nonstop stream of information gathered by several systems in the body. These include the eyes, which are part of the visual system, and which help you to orient yourself in space.

The muscles, joints and tendons, which are part of the musculoskeletal system, contain special sensors that provide something known as proprioceptive input. Sometimes also referred to as kinesthesia, it’s the body’s ability to sense its own movement, actions and location.

People are also reading…

The inner ear contains something known as the vestibular system. About the size of a quarter, it’s an intricate structure made up of fluid-filled canals, sacs and cavities that are lined with fine hairs and other specialized cells. It provides information about head position, spatial orientation and motion.

All three of these systems are continually sending their findings to certain areas of the brain. This flood of data gets processed, and the result is the ability to stand, move and perform tasks and remain balanced.

The other important components of balance are, as you have pointed out, strength and flexibility. Both are required to keep the body upright and under control.

Good balance relies on the muscles of the feet, legs, buttocks, abdominals and torso. And, yes, that’s basically the entire body.

Resistance training and weightlifting will build strength and stamina, while practices such as yoga, tai chi, Pilates or targeted stretching exercises will help with flexibility.

Simple things, such as standing on one foot for a period of time while watching TV or waiting in a line, always rising from a chair without an assist from your arms, practicing walking backward or walking heel-to-toe in a straight line all directly target balance.

And while this may come as a surprise, it’s not just older adults, like your father-in-law, who need to think about stability. Researchers have found that balance begins to decline in midlife, starting at about age 50.

In one recent study, adults in their 30s and 40s could stand on one foot for a minute or more. At age 50, the time decreased to 45 seconds. At 70, study participants managed 28 seconds. By age 80 and older, they lasted less than 12 seconds standing on one foot.

Just as sobering is the fact that one-third of adults 65 and older suffer a fall each year, with outcomes ranging from a bruise or a sprain to broken bones and concussion — or worse.

A focus on balance is a great idea for your father-in-law, and for you and your wife, as well.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu, or write: Ask the Doctors, c/o UCLA Health Sciences Media Relations, 10960 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1955, Los Angeles, CA, 90024.

0 Comments

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A third of US should be considering masks, officials say

A third of US should be considering masks, officials say

COVID-19 cases are increasing in the United States – and could get even worse over the coming months, federal health officials warned in urging areas hardest hit to consider reissuing calls for indoor masking. Increasing numbers of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are putting more of the country under guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that call for masking and other infection precautions. Right now, about a third of the U.S. population lives in areas that are considered at higher risk — mostly in the Northeast and Midwest. Officials said Wednesday those are areas where people should already be considering wearing masks indoors  — but Americans elsewhere should also take notice.

Five men take up Girl Scout Challenge

Five men take up Girl Scout Challenge

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. is among area civic leaders and businessmen who are taking up the challenge to prove they are "Man Enough to Be a Girl Scout."

Philippine election narrows to Marcos Jr., rights defender

Philippine election narrows to Marcos Jr., rights defender

Voters in the Philippines are choosing their next leader, senators, representatives and thousands of local office holders Monday. The presidential race seems to have narrowed to a choice between the son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos and a human rights lawyer, the current Vice President Leni Robredo. Marcos Jr. has refused to acknowledge human rights abuses and plunder during his father's dictatorship and has appealed for national unity. The next president will lead a nation battered by a sagging economy and likely will face calls to prosecute outgoing leader Rodrigo Duterte for thousands of deaths as part of his crackdown on illegal drugs.

N. Korea's Kim faces 'huge dilemma' on aid as virus surges

N. Korea's Kim faces 'huge dilemma' on aid as virus surges

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has made “self-reliance” his governing lynchpin during his decade in power and shunned international help for his people. But a massive outbreak of suspected COVID-19 has left Kim at a critical crossroads. Does he swallow his pride and accept help or does he go it alone even though a huge number of fatalities could undermine his leadership? The outbreak is likely several times worse than the North's official media says, since COVID-19 tests and medicine are in short supply. Some analysts say North Korea would not accept help from rival South Korea or the U.S. They say it would more likely accept quiet, unofficial shipments from its ally China.

2022 midterms: What to watch in primaries in 5 states

2022 midterms: What to watch in primaries in 5 states

Former President Donald Trump’s winning streak in U.S. Senate primaries is on the line Tuesday as voters in five states cast their ballots in midterm elections. Trump backed celebrity heart surgeon Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and U.S. Rep. Ted Budd in North Carolina in those states’ Republican primaries for U.S. Senate. On the Democratic side, Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman revealed Sunday he had suffered a stroke but said he was on the way to a “full recovery.” In other races, Pennsylvania, Oregon and Idaho hold primaries for governor Tuesday. In North Carolina, Congressman Madison Cawthorn is trying to survive a Republican primary after a turbulent first term in office.

Watch Now: Related Video

Things to negotiate for besides salary in a job interview

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert