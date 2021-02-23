Animal Doctor: Veterinarian disciplined for advocating COVID-19 treatment

Ozone therapy effectively has been shown to reduce inflammation, at least in part, through the reduction of pro-inflammatory cytokines and activation of an anti-inflammatory cytokine. Ozone is a complementary therapy applied successfully for many years in the treatment of circulatory disorders, cancer, inflammatory diseases and various metabolic diseases.

As a final thought, we need more media coverage about the potential health benefits of nutraceutical supplements such as selenium, zinc, magnesium, vitamin C, vitamin D3 and glutathione that may help reduce the severity of the coronavirus infection. And various essential oils with antiviral, expectorant and anti-inflammatory properties — such as thyme, goldenrod, cedar, cypress, myrrh, frankincense, peppermint, lavender, hyssop and rosemary — should also be considered in treating COVID-19 patients. These can also help alleviate influenza symptoms and shorten recovery time.

Clinical evaluation of all potential therapies for infected patients — and good nutrition and nutraceuticals to help prevent reduce the severity of infection for others — would be wise at this time. The vaccine approach to this pandemic may not prove sufficient because of the rate at which this virus can mutate, becoming more contagious and lethal.

It is on public record in the U.S. that the pharmaceutical industry periodically seeks to have nonprescription, over-the-counter medicines and supplements taken off the shelves and be available by prescription only. Is this to protect the public? More likely, it protects vested interests in marketing prescription drugs, which are generally more costly and have more potentially harmful side effects. For additional information, see the Public Health section at drfoxonehealth.com.

