Animal Doctor: Border wall: Monument to animal cruelty, eco-ignorance

Dear Dr. Fox: My wife and I no longer have animals, but when our children were young, we had a dog, hamsters and even a tarantula. We are still in tune with the environment and feel quite strongly that all of us are integral parts of the whole planetary system.

Unfortunately, some individuals do not realize how critical an issue global warming is — for so many species on our planet, including us humans. This should NOT be a political issue but a living planet concern.

Unfortunately, when you have ignorant and blind leadership, and those who don’t recognize reality, this becomes political. It’s too bad there are so many who fit the description of the adage, “There are none so blind as those who will not see.”

About those who call you an anti-Trumpist, it fits what my mother said to me many, many years ago: “Those who matter don’t mind, and those who mind don’t matter.”

Keep up the good work. Even without pets currently, we still read your articles. — T.N., South Bend, Indiana

Dear Dr. Fox: I agree we are in a culture war — one I never saw coming! At stake is the truth. I commend you for your support of a more enlightened, science-based viewpoint! — J.B., Tulsa, Oklahoma