Animal Doctor: Border wall: Monument to animal cruelty, eco-ignorance

Dear Dr. Fox: My wife and I no longer have animals, but when our children were young, we had a dog, hamsters and even a tarantula. We are still in tune with the environment and feel quite strongly that all of us are integral parts of the whole planetary system.
Unfortunately, some individuals do not realize how critical an issue global warming is — for so many species on our planet, including us humans. This should NOT be a political issue but a living planet concern.
Unfortunately, when you have ignorant and blind leadership, and those who don’t recognize reality, this becomes political. It’s too bad there are so many who fit the description of the adage, “There are none so blind as those who will not see.”
About those who call you an anti-Trumpist, it fits what my mother said to me many, many years ago: “Those who matter don’t mind, and those who mind don’t matter.”
Keep up the good work. Even without pets currently, we still read your articles. — T.N., South Bend, Indiana
Dear Dr. Fox: I agree we are in a culture war — one I never saw coming! At stake is the truth. I commend you for your support of a more enlightened, science-based viewpoint! — J.B., Tulsa, Oklahoma
Dear T.N. and J.B.: Thanks for your words of support. What I feared years ago (articulated in my book “Bringing Life to Ethics: Global Bioethics for a Humane Society”) seems to be coming to fruition. Namely, we are seeing the rise of a third political party in the U.S. and in other countries. These increasingly dysfunctional democracies are learning that they cannot serve two masters — unbridled capitalism and the public good. Trying to do so ignores the good of the commons: the natural world and all its Indigenous species and peoples.
I call this morally bankrupt, materialistically corrupted, technocratic third party “biofascist.” Combining prejudice, racism and speciesism, this group treats nature purely as a material resource and animals as objects/commodities while being seduced by self-serving ideologies and propaganda. It is anti-science and anti-democratic, and is denying and exacerbating the climate, extinction and public health crises we face today.
People of good conscience must unite under the “green” politics of environmental protection, conservation and sustainable commerce and trade, respecting the fact that all lives matter: human and nonhuman. We have a long way to go, especially because environmental and animal protectionists are demonized by biofascists as being advocates of “eco-fascism.” The internet is rife with anarchistic diatribes against environmental protections, while the corporate ecoterrorism of the petrochemical and other harmful industries continues unabated.
This has been especially exacerbated under the Trump regime, which essentially dismantled the government agencies responsible for public and environmental health, animal welfare and protection of endangered species. His third party has no place in any democracy, or in a world as fragile — but still as beautiful — as ours, which we must respect, protect and cherish.
Send all mail to animaldocfox@gmail.com or to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.