Gift of Hope initiative boosting Tulsa Boys' Home

Tulsa Boys’ Home, a beacon of healing and hope for troubled and broken young men for 104 years, is launching a Gift of Hope initiative to spotlight the TBH mission and bring community awareness to the life-changing work taking place on campus.
The initiative has two essential components: TBH Hope Tours and the annual Gift of Hope Luncheon.
Hope Tours are hour-long guided tours where attendees hear stories from TBS boys, staff and board members about the impact TBH is making. Tours are led by ambassadors who invite friends, family, coworkers and anyone they wish to join them on tours. TBH does not ask for donations or financial contributions during the tours. The tours are strictly an opportunity to bring awareness of the vital work taking place and tours stem from the desire to highlight the programs at TBH to as many people as possible.
On Thursday, December 8, 2022, TBH will host a Gift of Hope luncheon from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event offers guests an opportunity to financially support TBH programs and to learn more about the mission. It is an invitation only event. To reserve a spot on an upcoming Hope Tour, contact Brooke Jackson at bjackson@tbhinc.org or Mike Murphy at mmurphy@tbhinc.org.