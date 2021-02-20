Get toasty with tasty meals from MIO Coalition

Now that arctic air has come sweeping down the Plains, it’s the perfect time to snuggle up with a warm and satisfying meal, preferably one that includes dishes made with ingredients by members of the Made In Oklahoma Coalition.

Soup is a winter staple, and tacos are a treat any time of year, so why not combine the two into a bowl of taco soup? Top it off with chopped avocado, cheese and a squeeze of lime.

Red beans and rice is a Creole classic. Legend has it that it was typically served on Mondays, as leftovers from Sunday’s supper were added to beans and simmered all day while the lady of the house got on with the family’s laundry.

The version featuring MIO Coalition ingredients streamlines the process so that this dish can be enjoyed any night of the week.

For more information about MIO Coalition members, including where to purchase products, visit miocoalition.com.

Taco soup

1 pound ground beef

1 onion, chopped

1 package ranch dressing mix

1 package taco seasoning mix

1 (16-ounce) can pinto beans