Get toasty with tasty meals from MIO Coalition

Now that arctic air has come sweeping down the Plains, it’s the perfect time to snuggle up with a warm and satisfying meal, preferably one that includes dishes made with ingredients by members of the Made In Oklahoma Coalition.
Soup is a winter staple, and tacos are a treat any time of year, so why not combine the two into a bowl of taco soup? Top it off with chopped avocado, cheese and a squeeze of lime.
Red beans and rice is a Creole classic. Legend has it that it was typically served on Mondays, as leftovers from Sunday’s supper were added to beans and simmered all day while the lady of the house got on with the family’s laundry.
The version featuring MIO Coalition ingredients streamlines the process so that this dish can be enjoyed any night of the week.
For more information about MIO Coalition members, including where to purchase products, visit miocoalition.com.
Taco soup
1 pound ground beef
1 onion, chopped
1 package ranch dressing mix
1 package taco seasoning mix
1 (16-ounce) can pinto beans
1 (16-ounce) can chili beans
1 (16-ounce) package frozen whole kernel corn
1 jar Ace in the Bowl Salsa
1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce
3-4 cups water
Tortilla chips
1 lime, cut into wedges
1 avocado, diced
1. Brown ground beef and onion in a Dutch oven or soup pot. Drain grease, then return beef and onions to pot.
2. Add ranch dressing mix and taco seasoning, mixing well. Add the beans and corn. Add salsa, tomato sauce and water. Bring to a boil and let simmer for 30 minutes.
3. Serve over tortilla chips, and top with diced avocado and lime.
Red beans and rice
1 cup basmati rice
1 medium yellow onion, diced
1 green bell pepper, diced
2 celery ribs, diced
1 jar Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Flavor Sauce
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 teaspoons Daddy Hinkle’s Spicy Pepper Seasoning
3 (15-ounce) cans red beans, drained and rinsed
2 cups low-sodium chicken stock
4 tablespoons chopped Scissortail Farms Chives
1. In a large saucepan, cook rice according to package instructions. Set aside.
2. Heat a large Dutch oven over medium heat. Add sausage, and cook, stirring often, until sausage is lightly browned; remove and set aside.
3. Add onion, bell pepper and celery. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 3-4 minutes. Stir in the Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Flavor Sauce, garlic and Daddy Hinkle’s Spicy Rub. Add the red beans, chicken stock and cooked sausage. Simmer covered for about 10 minutes. Uncover and simmer for an additional 15 minutes. Serve on top of the rice, and garnish with the chopped chives.
Watch Ken Shafer of Boston Deli make flourless chocolate cake
Bowl foods: Take comfort with these 14 hot dishes at Tulsa-area restaurants