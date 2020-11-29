For their service: Honoring Holland Hall's 2020 Distinguished Alumni

The Distinguished Alumni Award is the highest honor bestowed on a graduate of Holland Hall. It recognizes an alumnus and almuna who demonstrates exceptional service on a local, state or national level, exhibits a high degree of character and integrity, exemplifies accomplishment in his or her profession, and whose achievements, affiliations and careers have honored the legacy of excellence at Holland Hall.

Here are the 2020 Distinguished Alumni:

Dr. Deborah Jenkins, ’75

After an illustrious career as a hospital medical manager and neonatology, intensive care and emergency medicine specialist for Doctors Without Borders, Jenkins retired from medicine and founded Doc J’s Heat and Air, where she served as the chief managing partner.

LeAnne Taylor, ’80

Taylor began presenting the news in 1984. She joined Channel 6 in 1998 as co-host of “Six in the Morning,” where she still works today. She is an award-winning news anchor and avid volunteer for local community causes.

Heather Snoke Pohl, ’89