Zoe Cakes Unlimited owner Rameissa Thompson achieves dream of opening bakery

Rameissa Thompson turns dreams into reality.
As the owner of Zoe Cakes Unlimited on Cherry Street at 1441 S. Quaker Ave., Thompson takes a vision from customers and spends hours upon hours making it happen, delivering elaborate and intricately designed cakes that are edible works of art.
“Most people come up with an idea and I try to duplicate what they want,” Thompson said. “Whatever they imagine, I try to create it.”
Thompson, 44, started baking when she was in her early 20s. She saw a picture of a cake that looked like a beehive in a magazine, and she was set on figuring out how to make it.
“It was a failure,” Thompson said. “It looked more like a mudslide than a beehive.”
Her interest was piqued, and she started taking cake-decorating classes. Soon, Thompson was baking cakes for neighbors and family members, getting more and more experience.
“It took years before I decided to sell my cakes,” she said. “I did it for fun, just like a hobby.”
Even when studying radiology, Thompson continued to bake. When working in the medical field, she always talked about her cakes.
Ultimately, her passion was calling. She stepped away from a successful career and took odd jobs that would allow her to focus on baking cakes and pursue her dream of opening a bakery.
“I didn’t stop,” Thompson said. “I just kept going. And I’m here.”
Thompson’s journey took a detour three years ago, when her 24-year-old daughter Areale Louie was killed by a drunk driver in Tulsa. Louie was six months pregnant, and her unborn daughter also was killed.
“Life was not that important to me after losing her,” Thompson said, tears streaming down her face. “I was suicidal. I was in a bad place. I was in a hopeless place. I grieved her death so hard.
“I’ve never experienced pain like that. It’s a crazy pain that you have to learn to live with. It doesn’t go away.”
The grieving process continues, but Thompson has clung to her faith and to her family. She also has been motivated to follow through on what she discussed with her daughter about the shop she was planning at the time.
“We talked about everything, how I wanted it to look,” she said.
Hanging in the corner of the bakery is a large framed photo of Louie smiling, almost as if she is looking down at what her mom has created.
“I know she’s proud of me,” Thompson said.
The shop, which also sells macarons and other treats, opened in March, and Thompson has been busy. She makes up to 10 cakes a week — some take as long as 24 hours to complete — for weddings, birthdays, graduations and other special events.
“Putting it in the customer’s hands and seeing the expression on their face, that’s my favorite part,” she said. “That’s what makes it all worth it.”
Social media has played a significant role in Thompson’s business growth, and ultimately she wants to open more locations of her bakery. For now, she is proud of what she has accomplished so far.
“This is a milestone for me,” she said. “I did it. I’ve been talking about this since my early 20s. I finally did it.”
‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ filming continues in Pawhuska, tourists drawn to filming locations