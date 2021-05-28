Zoe Cakes Unlimited owner Rameissa Thompson achieves dream of opening bakery

“I didn’t stop,” Thompson said. “I just kept going. And I’m here.”

Thompson’s journey took a detour three years ago, when her 24-year-old daughter Areale Louie was killed by a drunk driver in Tulsa. Louie was six months pregnant, and her unborn daughter also was killed.

“Life was not that important to me after losing her,” Thompson said, tears streaming down her face. “I was suicidal. I was in a bad place. I was in a hopeless place. I grieved her death so hard.

“I’ve never experienced pain like that. It’s a crazy pain that you have to learn to live with. It doesn’t go away.”

The grieving process continues, but Thompson has clung to her faith and to her family. She also has been motivated to follow through on what she discussed with her daughter about the shop she was planning at the time.

“We talked about everything, how I wanted it to look,” she said.

Hanging in the corner of the bakery is a large framed photo of Louie smiling, almost as if she is looking down at what her mom has created.

“I know she’s proud of me,” Thompson said.