As with all things pandemic, Wild Brew has changed their event, but you can still drink their special Wild Brew beer and support the cause.
Dead Armadillo has teamed up with the Sutton Avian Research Center again this year to make the Wild Brew beer.
Blackberry Hazy IPA will be available at The Dead Armadillo boneyard, 1004 E. Fourth St., from 6-8 Thursday, Aug. 6 and 1-4 Saturday, Aug. 8.
Also at that time, a group of volunteers and committee members will be fulfilling pre-orders and selling packages that include: restaurant gift cards, coaster, pint glass, t-shirt, and a coupon for WB 2021.
They will have tables set up for a drive-through pickup, and everyone will be wearing masks, gloves, hand sanitizing.
This year's Wild Brew beer is full of blackberries, 200 pounds of pureed blackberries to be exact. The Wild Brew Blackberry Hazy IPA is a New England style fruited India pale ale coming in at 6.5% ABV.
"This beer has been brewed with wheat and oats to give it a little bit of extra haze. We also used a lot of late addition hops to provide it with a nice warm mouthfeel, and nice hop complexity. It's not too bitter but we also aged it on two hundred pounds of blackberry puree to really give this a lovely color. You can pick out the blackberry aroma and it fills out the complexity of the flavor profile as well," said Marion Gooding, Dead Armadillo's operations manager.
Dead Armadillo, along with nearly every brewery in town has supported Sutton for as long as they have been brewing beer. The event is a great way for new and established breweries to meet the people that drink their beer and to try new brews like the Wild Brew beer.
"We are so proud that we are collaborating on the Wild Brew beer with the Sutton Avian Research Center. We brewed this to benefit the Center and we brewed last years as well, each year we try to brew something a little bit different something special just to commemorate the occasion.
"This year Sutton needs your help more than ever because with the shutdown and everything else going on and without being able to hold their event that they normally do downtown, they can use your support," said Gooding.
Summer thirst-quenchers: Try these seasonal beers from Tulsa breweries
Dead Armadillo's Himbeere Herbeere
American Solera's Western Vibes
Marshall Brewing's Grand Lake Light Ale
Cabin Boys Brewery's Prost King Pils
Nothing's Left Brewing's Salted Watermelon Crusher
Eerie Abbey Ales' The Confessional
Area breweries and beyond
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
What the Ale: Pryor's Fat Toad Brewing Co. moving to a new location in the MidAmerica Industrial Park
Tom joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after being an intern and graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. He lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. He is married to Karen Gilbert and has three grown children.