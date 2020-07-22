Wild Brew is still a go. But not in person.
Due to the pandemic, the George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center has adjusted Oklahoma’s longest-running beer event and its biggest fundraiser. Instead of hosting a few thousand people, it plans on having the event online. The 22nd annual event, called Cooped Up Wild Brew, will be hosted Aug. 6-10 on the Wild Brew Facebook page.
Cooped Up Wild Brew will consist of online participation and purchases that will not only save the birds, but funds will also help local breweries and restaurants.
“While this is not the legendary social event Wild Brew is famous for, we are excited to have a way to support the important wildlife conservation mission of the Sutton Center, as well as helping all our local friends who’ve been supporting our cause by generously providing beer and food for years,” said Audra Fogle, director of development for the Sutton Avian Research Center.
This year, the Wild Brew committee has assembled patron packages for purchase. There are four different options available, which include gift cards to local restaurants, branded Wild Brew merchandise and discount opportunities for next year’s event. The VIP packages have an opportunity for a custom brewery tour once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Patrons can enjoy virtual talks with brewers, cooking lessons with some of Tulsa’s chefs, educational videos from the Sutton Center, an online auction and much more from the safety of home. The patron packages will be available for pick up Aug. 28-29.
Here is how you can participate:
• Purchase packages and merchandise online. The brewery tours available with larger packages will be organized through Pearl Brewery Tours. The swag is available for pick up at the end of August or can be shipped.
• Participate in the Wild Brew beer launch from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 6 and 1-4 p.m. Aug. 8 at Dead Armadillo Brewery, 1004 E. Fourth St. This year’s Wild Brew beer from Dead Armadillo is a New England Hazy IPA made with more than 200 pounds of blackberry puree called Blackberry Haze. It will be available in liquor stores and on tap beginning July 31. A portion of sales supports wildlife conservation.
If city guidelines allow it, the Dead Armadillo taproom will be open for the launch or people can drive through and purchase a kit. Kits are $50 and include two gift cards to local restaurants, Wild Brew pint glass, four-pack of Wild Brew beer, two Wild Brew Koozies, a Wild Brew sticker and $25 off a Wild Brew 2021 patron ticket. (This gives folks the option to participate in something “in person,” as well as practice social distancing with a drive-through option and online purchasing.) Free T-shirts will be given to the first 100 customers.
• Bid at the auction, opening online Saturday, July 25, and closing Aug. 10. Bid on all kinds of fun stuff, from chefs coming to your home, to private lessons of all sorts to other merchandise that can be enjoyed in the safety of your home.
• Follow along Aug. 6-10 on Facebook for special Wild Brew tidbits, videos, giveaways and the auction.
• Make a donation. Sutton has received an $80,000 matching grant as of June 30. So every dollar donated will be matched up to $80,000. Time for the match is limited so every bit matters.
The George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to funding cooperative conservation solutions for birds and the natural world through science and education. To view all donation opportunities, visit wildbrew.org.
