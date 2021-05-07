What the Ale: Tulsa Zoo's Conservation on Tap back on for 2021

It’s starting to happen: Beer festivals are coming back. The latest announcement comes from the Tulsa Zoo, 6421 E. 36th St. North, with its third annual event called Conservation on Tap.
The outdoor beer tasting is set for Friday, June 4 from 6:30-9 p.m. in the Lost Kingdom exhibit.
The event will also include food for purchase and live music.
General admission tickets are $45 and include admission to the event, a 5-ounce tasting mug and lanyard and unlimited 2-ounce samples from participating breweries.
VIP tickets are $65 and include what is in the general admission ticket and 6 p.m. early entry to the event as well as food vouchers and a special take-away item.
Also available is a Designated Driver ticket for $20. It includes admission to the event and complimentary soda and water.
Breweries pouring for the event include American Solera, Angry Scotsman Brewing, Anthem Brewing, Broken Arrow Brewing Co., Cabin Boys Brewery, Eerie Abbey Ales, Emersumnice Brewery, Iron Monk Brewing Company, Joy Thief Brewing Co., Marshall Brewing, Mike’s Hard Lemonade, NEFF Brewing, Norfork Brewing Company, OK Cider Co., Pearl Beach Brew Pub, Prairie Artisan Ales, Rapture Brewing, Renaissance Brewing Co., Roughtail Brewing Co., Sierra Nevada, Trainge Beast, TUPPS Brewery and Vanessa House Beer Co.
Funds raised from this event will benefit The American Burying Beetle Project through Oklahoma State University. The project focuses its efforts to establish and maintain a laboratory colony of American Burying Beetles in hopes to repopulate areas within eastern Oklahoma.
The Tulsa Zoo will be following all state/local & CDC guidelines. The event takes place outdoors and distancing measures are in place. Masks will be required in event areas where social distancing is not possible. Additional information will be sent out to guests on any changes in safety protocol closer to the event date.
Conservation on Tap is a rain or shine event. A portion of each ticket is tax-deductible. Tickets are non-refundable. Tickets must be purchased in advance. For ticket info: tulsazoo.org/zoo-events/conservation-on-tap