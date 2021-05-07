What the Ale: Tulsa Zoo's Conservation on Tap back on for 2021

It’s starting to happen: Beer festivals are coming back. The latest announcement comes from the Tulsa Zoo, 6421 E. 36th St. North, with its third annual event called Conservation on Tap.

The outdoor beer tasting is set for Friday, June 4 from 6:30-9 p.m. in the Lost Kingdom exhibit.

The event will also include food for purchase and live music.

General admission tickets are $45 and include admission to the event, a 5-ounce tasting mug and lanyard and unlimited 2-ounce samples from participating breweries.

VIP tickets are $65 and include what is in the general admission ticket and 6 p.m. early entry to the event as well as food vouchers and a special take-away item.

Also available is a Designated Driver ticket for $20. It includes admission to the event and complimentary soda and water.