Tulsa breweries were recognized in many categories this week in the OSU School of Hospitality and Tourism Management inaugural Oklahoma Craft Beer Awards.
This was the first-of-its-kind competition in Oklahoma and in the spring the school invited breweries from across the state to submit beers in a wide range of styles. The results were to be announced at the 2020 OSU Craft Beer Forum, but the event was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Judges were comprised of experts in beer tasting and evaluation, including national BJCP judges, Certified Cicerones (trained beer experts), beverage directors, and beer writers. The winners were awarded gold, silver and bronze medals.
Jake Miller co-founder and brewmaster of Heirloom Rustic Ales, 2113 E. Admiral Blvd. took home a few medals and was happy to enter this year's event.
"Entering beers into a competition has never been my thing. My own criticisms of them have been enough to keep me up at night since the day I started brewing. If people like Tony Collins and Jeffrey Swearengin wouldn’t have been behind the awards, I probably never would’ve submitted our beer. I knew they would do it right. So we submitted several of our beers, most of which we make year-round. To see almost all of them medal was a pretty satisfying experience. We’ve been entirely focused on making lager and kölsch for the last three years and to have folks we really respect suggest that we’re doing it right means a whole lot," Miller said.
The awards competition was created to showcase and promote the efforts of the best breweries in Oklahoma.
“Our goal is to bring our local brewing industry together to identify and champion beers of quality and distinction from across the state and to create additional avenues for brand building for all award-winning breweries,” said Tony Collins, School of Hospitality and Tourism Management beverage director.
Here are the results:
Amber/Dark Lager
Gold: Dunkel - Marshall Brewing Company, Tulsa
Silver: Dream Theater - Heirloom Rustic Ales, Tulsa
Bronze: Relict - Heirloom Rustic Ales, Tulsa
Amber Ale/ESB
Gold: Timber Creek Ale - Mountain Fork Brewing Company, Broken Bow
Silver: Moneypenny - Cross Timbers Brewing Co., Oklahoma City
Bronze: Velvet Antler - Iron Monk Brewing Company, Stillwater
Belgian/French Ale
Gold: The Rooster - Mountain Fork Brewery, Broken Bow
Silver: Super Fancy - Anthem Brewing Company, Oklahoma City
Bronze: Ignition Switch - NEFF Brewing, Tulsa
Belgian Strong Ale
Gold: Holy Beer - Twisted Spike Brewing Company, Oklahoma City
Silver: Sneaky Snake - Mountain Fork Brewing Company, Broken Bow
Bronze: Dirty Blonde - Twisted Spike Brewing Company, Oklahoma City
Blonde Ale
Gold: Nite Lite - (405) Brewing Co., Norman
Silver: Three Rivers - Mountain Fork Brewing Company, Broken Bow
Bronze: Apollo Blonde - NEFF Brewing, Tulsa
English/American Brown Ale
Gold: Brown-E - Iron Monk Brewing Company, Stillwater
Silver: Pastoral Haunt - Heirloom Rustic Ales, Tulsa
Bronze: Crumpet - Mountain Fork Brewery, Broken Bow
Experimental
Gold: Chocolate Habanero Stout - Iron Monk Brewing Company, Stillwater
Silver: Rad Hombre - Anthem Brewing Company, Oklahoma City
Bronze: Trae P.A. - (405) Brewing Co., Norman
Fruit Beer
Gold: Raspberry Pride - NEFF Brewing, Tulsa
Silver: Rouge Lips - (405) Brewing Co. - Norman
Bronze: Bright D. Weizensour - Iron Monk Brewing Company, Stillwater
Imperial Stout
Gold: FDR - (405) Brewing Co., Norman
Silver: Black Dolphin - Marshall Brewing Company, Tulsa
Bronze: MFB 9.0 - Mountain Fork Brewing Company, Broken Bow
IPA
Gold: The Nine - Iron Monk Brewing Company, Stillwater
Silver: IPA - Anthem Brewing Company, Oklahoma City
Bronze: Payne County Imperial IPA - Iron Monk Brewing Company, Stillwater
Pale Lager/Pilsner
Gold: Pontoon - Heirloom Rustic Ales, Tulsa
Silver: This Land Lager - Marshall Brewing Company, Tulsa
Bronze: Glow Palace - Heirloom Rustic Ales, Tulsa
Porter
Gold: 7 Clans - Heirloom Rustic Ales, Tulsa
Silver: Big Jamoke - Marshall Brewing Company, Tulsa
Bronze: Big Jamoke Coffee - Marshall Brewing Company, Tulsa
Stout
Gold: Uroboros - Anthem Brewing Company, Oklahoma City
Silver: Milky Way After Midnight - Cross Timbers Brewing Co., Oklahoma City
Bronze: Milk Stout - Iron Monk Brewing Company, Stillwater
Wheat Ale
Gold: Sundown Wheat - Marshall Brewing Company, Tulsa
Silver: Hochaweizen - Mountain Fork Brewery, Broken Bow
Bronze: Stilly Wheat - Iron Monk Brewing Company, Stillwater
Special Mention
Cavern Hymn Kolsch - Heirloom Rustic Ales, Tulsa
Drei Hexen Berliner Style Weisse Ale - Cross Timbers Brewing Co., Oklahoma City
Greenage Gose Style Ale - Cross Timbers Brewing Co., Oklahoma City