Tulsa breweries were recognized in many categories this week in the OSU School of Hospitality and Tourism Management inaugural Oklahoma Craft Beer Awards.

This was the first-of-its-kind competition in Oklahoma and in the spring the school invited breweries from across the state to submit beers in a wide range of styles. The results were to be announced at the 2020 OSU Craft Beer Forum, but the event was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Judges were comprised of experts in beer tasting and evaluation, including national BJCP judges, Certified Cicerones (trained beer experts), beverage directors, and beer writers. The winners were awarded gold, silver and bronze medals.

Jake Miller co-founder and brewmaster of Heirloom Rustic Ales, 2113 E. Admiral Blvd. took home a few medals and was happy to enter this year's event.

"Entering beers into a competition has never been my thing. My own criticisms of them have been enough to keep me up at night since the day I started brewing. If people like Tony Collins and Jeffrey Swearengin wouldn’t have been behind the awards, I probably never would’ve submitted our beer. I knew they would do it right. So we submitted several of our beers, most of which we make year-round. To see almost all of them medal was a pretty satisfying experience. We’ve been entirely focused on making lager and kölsch for the last three years and to have folks we really respect suggest that we’re doing it right means a whole lot," Miller said.

The awards competition was created to showcase and promote the efforts of the best breweries in Oklahoma.

“Our goal is to bring our local brewing industry together to identify and champion beers of quality and distinction from across the state and to create additional avenues for brand building for all award-winning breweries,” said Tony Collins, School of Hospitality and Tourism Management beverage director.

Here are the results:

Amber/Dark Lager

Gold: Dunkel - Marshall Brewing Company, Tulsa

Silver: Dream Theater - Heirloom Rustic Ales, Tulsa

Bronze: Relict - Heirloom Rustic Ales, Tulsa

Amber Ale/ESB

Gold: Timber Creek Ale - Mountain Fork Brewing Company, Broken Bow

Silver: Moneypenny - Cross Timbers Brewing Co., Oklahoma City

Bronze: Velvet Antler - Iron Monk Brewing Company, Stillwater

Belgian/French Ale

Gold: The Rooster - Mountain Fork Brewery, Broken Bow

Silver: Super Fancy - Anthem Brewing Company, Oklahoma City

Bronze: Ignition Switch - NEFF Brewing, Tulsa

Belgian Strong Ale

Gold: Holy Beer - Twisted Spike Brewing Company, Oklahoma City

Silver: Sneaky Snake - Mountain Fork Brewing Company, Broken Bow

Bronze: Dirty Blonde - Twisted Spike Brewing Company, Oklahoma City

Blonde Ale

Gold: Nite Lite - (405) Brewing Co., Norman

Silver: Three Rivers - Mountain Fork Brewing Company, Broken Bow

Bronze: Apollo Blonde - NEFF Brewing, Tulsa

English/American Brown Ale

Gold: Brown-E - Iron Monk Brewing Company, Stillwater

Silver: Pastoral Haunt - Heirloom Rustic Ales, Tulsa

Bronze: Crumpet - Mountain Fork Brewery, Broken Bow

Experimental

Gold: Chocolate Habanero Stout - Iron Monk Brewing Company, Stillwater

Silver: Rad Hombre - Anthem Brewing Company, Oklahoma City

Bronze: Trae P.A. - (405) Brewing Co., Norman

Fruit Beer

Gold: Raspberry Pride - NEFF Brewing, Tulsa

Silver: Rouge Lips - (405) Brewing Co. - Norman

Bronze: Bright D. Weizensour - Iron Monk Brewing Company, Stillwater

Imperial Stout

Gold: FDR - (405) Brewing Co., Norman

Silver: Black Dolphin - Marshall Brewing Company, Tulsa

Bronze: MFB 9.0 - Mountain Fork Brewing Company, Broken Bow

IPA

Gold: The Nine - Iron Monk Brewing Company, Stillwater

Silver: IPA - Anthem Brewing Company, Oklahoma City

Bronze: Payne County Imperial IPA - Iron Monk Brewing Company, Stillwater

Pale Lager/Pilsner

Gold: Pontoon - Heirloom Rustic Ales, Tulsa

Silver: This Land Lager - Marshall Brewing Company, Tulsa

Bronze: Glow Palace - Heirloom Rustic Ales, Tulsa

Porter

Gold: 7 Clans - Heirloom Rustic Ales, Tulsa

Silver: Big Jamoke - Marshall Brewing Company, Tulsa

Bronze: Big Jamoke Coffee - Marshall Brewing Company, Tulsa

Stout

Gold: Uroboros - Anthem Brewing Company, Oklahoma City

Silver: Milky Way After Midnight - Cross Timbers Brewing Co., Oklahoma City

Bronze: Milk Stout - Iron Monk Brewing Company, Stillwater

Wheat Ale

Gold: Sundown Wheat - Marshall Brewing Company, Tulsa

Silver: Hochaweizen - Mountain Fork Brewery, Broken Bow

Bronze: Stilly Wheat - Iron Monk Brewing Company, Stillwater

Special Mention

Cavern Hymn Kolsch - Heirloom Rustic Ales, Tulsa

Drei Hexen Berliner Style Weisse Ale - Cross Timbers Brewing Co., Oklahoma City

Greenage Gose Style Ale - Cross Timbers Brewing Co., Oklahoma City

What the Ale: Dead Armadillo Brewery host virtual Pickle Run

Summer thirst-quenchers: Try these seasonal beers from Tulsa breweries

Tom Gilbert 918-581-8349

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Chief Photographer

Tom joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after being an intern and graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. He lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. He is married to Karen Gilbert and has three grown children.

Watch Now: Related Video

Safety tips you need to know if you spend time at the beach