What the Ale: Rapture Brewing releases beer at Prairie Creek Farm Saturday
Rapture Brewing Co. at Prairie Creek Farms, 24962 W. 141st St., Kellyville, will release its latest beer, Sugar Foot Stout, Saturday, March 27, at 3 p.m.

The 10% ABV beer has coconut that was roasted by Ben Alexander of the McNellie's Group and coffee from the "Weirdo" coffee blend from Cirque Coffee.

"This is a beer we unveiled at the first festival we ever attended in 2018. Back then we were just slinging around 10-gallon kettles trying to make enough beer to bring to festivals, only to run out after an hour or two. It was always a blast, but it definitely bummed us out that we couldn't let more people try this beer," said Mitch Hull, brewmaster for Rapture Brewing. "This beer has been through many iterations over the years, but we feel this is the best version yet."

Prairie Creek Farms will also be offering brats, tours of the farm, which includes hogs, and chickens, and selling their meat and eggs for you to take home. Plus you can meet Porch the goat!

Tom Gilbert 918-581-8349

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

Chief Photographer

I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349

