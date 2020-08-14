The Dollhouse Road Brewery is opening soon just a couple of blocks away from the Pioneer Woman’s Mercantile in Pawhuska.
The new brewery at 301 W. Main St. will be the perfect spot for visitors who want a place to hang out while their friends and better halves finish up shopping nearby.
It’s also another draw for everyone to head north from Tulsa to Pawhuska. There are several shops and restaurants to visit while enjoying the charm of downtown Pawhuska. You can’t forget the Nature Conservancy’s Tallgrass Prairie just outside of town where the bison and the prairie are truly a beautiful sight.
Longtime friends Stephen Pippin and Laramie King took up the hobby of distilling and making mead but neither liked drinking mead — they liked beer. So they went to High Gravity, a homebrew supply store in Tulsa and they learned to brew.
They continued to brew and started going to festivals to give out samples. One of the festivals they poured was in Bartlesville’s Hops of Hope. The only problem was they needed a name to go with their beers. That’s how Dollhouse Road Brewery started.
“Dollhouse Road is the nickname for the county road that I live on and I own the property with the ‘dollhouse’ on it. I don’t really know the background on it but we needed a name for the Hops for Hope beer festival and it kind of stuck,” said King.
Opening a brewery has always been in the back of their minds but the last couple of years they started looking for locations and tried to figure out the process of starting.
Ree Drummond’s Mercantile is definitely a destination, and there are restaurants and lots of shops that sell a variety of home goods as well as a hotel and a pizzeria that are across the street. Thousands of people come from out of town to visit.
“You can tell there is a whole second population when you drive through town, too. Cars here, cars there, somebody standing in the middle of the road to take a picture, but that is cool,” said Pippin.
“That was kind of what sparked the idea of opening a brewery over here. I worked for the county and he works for the city and we were driving back and forth and seeing all these bored husbands. We were like, you know this is like the place to open up a brewery and give people something to do,” said King.
A brewery can’t rely on tourist seasons to be their main customers. That won’t hurt, but you need your community to support you as well.
“We have had a good response from the local crowd. We are pretty excited about that,” said King.
The brewing community helps one another. Dollhouse Road got help from Vortex Brewing in Ponca City. Dollhouse purchased Vortex’s old brewing system after they had outgrown it. Vortex Brewing opened a few years ago and now their location has turned into a popular gathering spot in downtown Ponca City.
“The brewing community is not really competitive for anybody, everybody is hanging out helping each other. It’s a friendly relationship,” said King.
They will have a few beers that have been popular at the festivals including Rosemary Saison, Burn Barrel Brown, and Pancakes and Hyrup Stout. With a smaller brewing system, more beer styles can be brewed which means more variety for consumers.
Pippin and King like all kinds of beers but Pippin likes to brew a more traditional style beer and King likes funky Saisons and stouts, and anything that is a bit more nontraditional. That kind of brewing means you won’t be bored with the different styles of beers to choose from.
“There will also be beer for the light beer drinkers. I have been playing with a Kolsch style beer with kveik yeast instead of actual lagering and that is turning out pretty good. We will do something like that for the light beer crowd,” said King.
Dollhouse Road won’t be open seven days a week, at least to start. The only “employees” are King, Pippin and their wives. Friends will also be helping until they get it off the ground. They plan to open in the next 30 days.
The building isn’t new construction, it was built in the 1920s and was a horse stable, used for community meetings, and was formerly a car parts store.
The bar has eight taps and is made from used barrels from American Solera with a concrete top that they had to do twice.
“There was a learning curve,” said Pippin laughing.
“We are extremely excited to finally get past the construction part and start making beer instead of pretending to be contractors. We are tired of sawdust!” said Pippin.