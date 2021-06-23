What the Ale: New cocktails from Texas; OKC beer festival; Marshall's taproom soon to open

Lettieri had worked for 7-Eleven convenience stores for many years and knows what consumers wanted. "I saw the consumer facing a need to have products that are portable, convenient and shareable. And I think that's really where the market is heading today.

"I saw a shift in consumer behavior that they were really looking for a true cocktail in a can, and it really hadn't been done yet. Now on the market, it's quite the emerging segment of the alcohol industry," Lettieri said.

Lettieri is based in Texas but has ties to Oklahoma.

"We are so excited that we just launched here in Oklahoma. Some of my investors are here in Oklahoma. My dad is from Oklahoma. I still have family here... So we are delighted to get to be here and share these with all Oklahomans," she said.

Distributed by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, the brand is in Texas and New Mexico and now Oklahoma.

Offered as a four-pack in standard 12-oz. cans, they are being sold for a suggested retail price of $15.99 at liquor stores throughout Oklahoma.