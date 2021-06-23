What the Ale: New cocktails from Texas; OKC beer festival; Marshall's taproom soon to open

Texas-based RancH20 (pronounced Ranch Two Oh) has entered the Oklahoma market. They bring to the state three flavors of liquor-based premium cocktails.
Ranch Water: 7.0% ABV. Texas' version of a skinny margarita, Ranch Water is simple: premium tequila, sparkling water and a squeeze of lime.
Classic Marg: 6.5% ABV. Classic Marg is made with premium tequila, sparkling water, lime and a dash of orange.
Vodka Soda: 7.0% ABV. Made with six-time-distilled vodka, sparkling water and a splash of cranberry.
The name RancH2O is a play on the words Ranch and H2O and is named after the brand’s flagship product. The cocktail’s popularity transcended into bars and restaurants and is now trending in the ready-to-drink beverage category.
In 2019, after a neighbor wanted to borrow limes to make ranch water, co-founder and CEO of RancH2O Amelia Lettieri checked online to see if anyone had brought the drink to market. She couldn't find anything. "My husband said, you'd think there'd be pre-made ranch water, like Bethenny Frankel's Skinnygirl Margarita."
When she told him she couldn't find anything online, "He stopped what he was doing and he turned to me and said, you're going to do it. I was like, oh, come again. Excuse me," she said.
Lettieri had worked for 7-Eleven convenience stores for many years and knows what consumers wanted. "I saw the consumer facing a need to have products that are portable, convenient and shareable. And I think that's really where the market is heading today.
"I saw a shift in consumer behavior that they were really looking for a true cocktail in a can, and it really hadn't been done yet. Now on the market, it's quite the emerging segment of the alcohol industry," Lettieri said.
Lettieri is based in Texas but has ties to Oklahoma.
"We are so excited that we just launched here in Oklahoma. Some of my investors are here in Oklahoma. My dad is from Oklahoma. I still have family here... So we are delighted to get to be here and share these with all Oklahomans," she said.
Distributed by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, the brand is in Texas and New Mexico and now Oklahoma.
Offered as a four-pack in standard 12-oz. cans, they are being sold for a suggested retail price of $15.99 at liquor stores throughout Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Brewer's Fest 2021 is set for Saturday, June 26 at Oklahoma City's Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with two sessions.
The festival features craft breweries from across the state with over 100 local craft beers to sample.
Session 1: 1-4 p.m., Session 2: 5-8 p.m. GA Tickets: $45; VIP Tickets: $90
For more info and tickets check craftbeerok.org/brewers-fest.
The Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark has a clear-bag policy that will be strictly enforced. The event is for ages 21-up.
Many of the 41 breweries in attendance will be releasing exclusive beers at the festival: (405) Brewing Co., American Solera, Angry Scotsman Brewing, Anthem Brewing, Beer Is Good, Broke Brewing Co., Bricktown Brewery, Cabin Boys Brewery, Canadian River Brewing, Core4 Brewing Co., COOP Ale Works, Cooper & Mill Brewing, Cross Timbers Brewing Co., Dead Armadillo, Elk Valley Brewing Co., Enid Brewing Co., Expedinture Brewery, Frenzy Brewing Co.;
Heirloom Rustic Ales, High Gravity Brewing, Iron Monk Brewing Co., Kochendorfer Brewing Co., Kahloseum Brewing, Lazy Circles Brewing, Lively Beerworks, Majestic Beast, Marshall Brewing Co., NEFF Brewing, Nothing's Left Brewing Co., OK Cider Co., Prairie Ales, Renaissance Brewing Co., Settlers Brewing Co., Skydance Brewing Co., Stonecloud Brewing Co., The Big Friendly, Twisted Spike Brewing Co., Vanessa House, Winnicki Brewing Co., Vortex Alley Brewing, Oklahomie Brewing, Kahloseum Brewing.
Marshall Brewing Co., 1742 E. Sixth St., is nearly ready to open its taproom doors after a fire destroyed a neighboring building Feb. 16, one of the coldest days of the year.
After dealing with nearly 140 days of their taproom being closed by no fault of their own, they are almost ready to start pouring again. From the walls to the ceiling to the floors, everything has been cleaned and cleaned again. They are currently moving merchandise and TVs and reworking the tap system. A time has not been set for opening, but it is close. Stay tuned.