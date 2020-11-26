What the Ale: NEFF Brewing and OKC's OK Cider team up for a new drink

Tulsa’s NEFF Brewing and Oklahoma City’s OK Cider Co. have teamed up to bring Okies something very unusual — a cider-beer hybrid called a graf.
This is the first collaboration between the two, and if things go well, it won’t be the last.
NEFF, 321 S. Frankfort Ave., will release Graffle Fritter on Friday, Nov. 27, with OK Cider releasing it Saturday, Nov. 28.
The collaboration all started when a mutual friend and influencer in the beer and cider industry told the two, “just do it.” New Yorker Michelle Pagano, or the “Brew Babe,” saw a post on social media from one of the guys and thought the two should get together for a collaboration. She even came to Oklahoma to experience the event.
NEFF Brewing and OK Cider make gluten-free products so the team-up was an easy one.
“I’ve known Tim and Luke from OK Cider for a few years now, since back when I was home brewing and we talked about doing something like this ever since. I had the idea of starting NEFF Brewing, and we had talked at a bunch of different beer festivals and events about collaborating,” said Jonathan Neff, brewmaster of NEFF Brewing.
“I’m really excited for it. We’re going to be blending either 60-40, 70-30 cider to a beer wort, and then going to ferment that here and package it in both cans and on draft. It will be available in both taprooms and we’re really excited for it.”
Cider is gluten-free, but most beer contains gluten except when you brew with grains that are gluten-free, which is what NEFF Brewing does.
“We want to work together, but also being two gluten-free establishments, the one in Tulsa, the one in Oklahoma City, it’s just a great synergy there and we can work together and using the gluten-free cider and, a gluten-free beer we can come together and make a real unique drink that’s not available out there in the market, at least not mass-produced by anyone. It is something new and fun to try for people who have celiac disease or gluten intolerance,” Neff said.
“When we first met a few years ago, we immediately started talking about collaborations. Just drinking gluten-free beer, it’s nice to have something and not have to worry about gut issues being gluten intolerant. This (collaboration) came about as a random comment on a social media post, and just the comment was made to the right person that made things move forward,” said Tim King, co-owner of OK Cider Co.
The flavor of the graf they are producing is like an apple fritter, which is appropriate because they are using apples.
“I had been at a bakery with my kids and I ate this apple fritter and I was like, this would make a really good graf. And I just like those flavors. They just popped in my head, add a little bit of cinnamon, some vanilla, and get that apple, but with the bready character of a beer and I was like, this would be perfect,” said Luke Hadsall, co-owner of OK Cider Co.
“The long-term goal we want to do is try to do this once a quarter and get something going back and forth between the two of us,” King said.
