What the Ale: NEFF Brewing and OKC's OK Cider team up for a new drink

Cider is gluten-free, but most beer contains gluten except when you brew with grains that are gluten-free, which is what NEFF Brewing does.

“We want to work together, but also being two gluten-free establishments, the one in Tulsa, the one in Oklahoma City, it’s just a great synergy there and we can work together and using the gluten-free cider and, a gluten-free beer we can come together and make a real unique drink that’s not available out there in the market, at least not mass-produced by anyone. It is something new and fun to try for people who have celiac disease or gluten intolerance,” Neff said.

“When we first met a few years ago, we immediately started talking about collaborations. Just drinking gluten-free beer, it’s nice to have something and not have to worry about gut issues being gluten intolerant. This (collaboration) came about as a random comment on a social media post, and just the comment was made to the right person that made things move forward,” said Tim King, co-owner of OK Cider Co.

The flavor of the graf they are producing is like an apple fritter, which is appropriate because they are using apples.