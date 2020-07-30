The seventh-largest U.S. craft brewery is planning to ship to Oklahoma. Bell’s Brewery brews in Comstock, Michigan, and has teamed up with Republic National Distributing Co. to get their beers in Oklahoma stores later this year.
Here is information from the press release on the expansion:
“We are excited to come to the great state of Oklahoma. In a year when so much has changed for our business and industry, we’re excited to share our beer with new craft beer lovers.” said Larry Bell, President and Founder of Bell’s Brewery. “There’s even a fun connection between Oklahoma and Kalamazoo: I live in the same house as Lawrence N. Upjohn, M.D, who was the founding dean of the University of Oklahoma’s College of Medicine before coming back to Michigan to run the family business.”
Later this year, Republic National Distributing Company of Oklahoma will help sell the our portfolio. Oklahoma is the 42nd state in our distribution footprint, which includes Washington DC and Puerto Rico.
Since then, we've grown into a regional craft brewery that employs more than 550 people over a 41 state area, in addition to Puerto Rico and Washington DC.
The dedication to brewing flavorful, unfiltered, quality craft beers that started in 1985 is still with us today. We currently brew over 20 beers for distribution as well as many other small-batch beers that are served at our pub in Kalamazoo, the Eccentric Cafe.
Our ongoing goal is to brew thoughtfully, creatively, and artistically. 100% family-owned and independent, we strive to bring an authentic and pleasant experience to all of our customers through our unique ales and beers."
Tom joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after being an intern and graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. He lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. He is married to Karen Gilbert and has three grown children.
