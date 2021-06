Marshall Brewing Co. , 1742 E. Sixth St., is open after their taproom doors were closed after a fire destroyed a neighboring building Feb. 16, one of the coldest days of the year.

After dealing with nearly 140 days of their taproom being closed by no fault of their own, they are ready to start pouring again. From the walls to the ceiling to the floors, everything has been cleaned and cleaned again. The reopening has been set for 3 p.m. Friday.