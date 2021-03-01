The Cape Brewing Co., 736 W. Main St., Jenks, is now open.

Taproom hours are: Monday & Tuesday: Closed; Wednesday & Thursday: 4 – 9:00 p.m.; Friday: 2 – 11:00 p.m.; Saturday: Noon – 11:00 p.m.; Sunday: Noon – 8:00 p.m.

The family friendly brewery and taproom are on the south end of a shopping center and occupy more than 6,000 square feet.

The shopping center features an outdoor stage, and the brewery will have a covered outside patio next to the stage area. Inside there is a kids zone that families can use as they sit and have a beverage. If you are so inclined, you can even play hopscotch when you walk the hall to the bathrooms.

Current beer selections include:

Haiku, a Japanese styled rice lager 4.9% ABV

Harmony, a American IPA 7.4% ABV

Writer's Bock, Bock Helles 7.3% ABV

Pitched Perfect, Kolsch 4.6% ABV

They also offer a couple of wines by the glass.

The brewery has taken two years to complete, from finding the location to the build out. Owner JC Cody has enlisted family members to help cover all the bases. They include a lawyer, an accountant, an engineer and an experienced restaurant manager.

Bowl foods: Take comfort with these 14 hot dishes at Tulsa-area restaurants

Satisfy your cravings With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.