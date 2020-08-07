Marshall Brewing's Sundown Wheat is now in cans
Marshall announced news of one of their year-round offerings — Sundown Wheat will go from bottle to 12-ounce cans. Cans are now widely available across Oklahoma as six-packs, their six-pack bottles have been discontinued.
Since its introduction in the spring of 2008, Sundown Wheat has been one of their top sellers. Most recently Sundown Wheat was awarded a Gold Medal at the Inaugural Craft Beer Awards hosted by Oklahoma State University.
“It has been fun to watch the evolution of packaged Sundown Wheat. Long time fans will remember that it was first introduced in a 22-ounce wax-dipped bottle before moving to 12-ounce bottles. Each time the Sundown Wheat package has evolved, it has offered better accessibility for consumers. Cans offer portability where glass bottles are not as welcome at lakes, pools, and beyond,” explained Marshall’s Wes Alexander.
Sundown Wheat joins Marshall’s lineup of cans that include Arrowhead Pale Ale, Grand Lake Light Ale, and This Land Lager.
New Orleans based Dixie Brewing is headed to Oklahoma
Dixie Brewing is owned by Gayle Benson, she and her late husband also owned the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans. Originally founded in 1907, Dixie Beer has partnered with Republic National Distributing Company for Oklahoma's distribution.
It was recently announced that they will be changing the name of Dixie Beer to something that does not reference the Confederacy.
Some of their beers to be distributed include Blackened Voodoo, Voodoo Extensions and D'Ice.
Joe Louis Bourbon to enter the Oklahoma Market
After debuts in Michigan and Mississippi, Joe Louis Bourbon is now available in the Oklahoma market. In 1952, Joe Louis Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey was produced for a year by a Philadelphia company started by then-retired heavyweight world champion boxer Joe Louis. In 2018, cousins and businessmen Peter Guidi and JJ Mokarzel, both passionate about spirits and boxing, connected with Joe Louis’ family through Joe Louis Barrow Jr. II, the late boxer’s youngest son, to license the rights and relaunch the whiskey.
In Oklahoma, this small-batch, handcrafted Straight Bourbon Whiskey is distributed by Tulsa-based Artisan Fine Wine & Spirits and is currently available in 18 retail stores across the state. To celebrate its arrival, Joe Louis Bourbon is giving away five “Night at the Fights”: a one-month subscription to DAZN, a live and on-demand sports streaming app.
This includes DAZN’s exclusive streaming of the World Boxing Championship fights scheduled for Aug. 15 in the heart of downtown Tulsa. Go to www.JoeLouisBourbon.com to register for a chance to win
“We’re excited to bring Joe Louis Bourbon to Oklahoma. Joe Louis is considered to be one of the greatest heavyweights ever. This ‘Champion of Them All’ was a true American hero, and this product respects and honors his legacy,” says Peter Guidi, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Joe Louis Distilling Company. “We’re looking forward to giving boxing fans a chance to win a free ‘virtual’ front row seat to the Tulsa Matchroom Boxing event with a month of streaming from DAZN.”
Winners will be announced 4 p.m. Thursday Aug. 13 on the “The Making of Champions” podcast, streaming on www.facebook.com/joelouisbourbon
Rogue Ales & Spirits and Iron Chef Morimoto Release Limited-Edition Single Malt Whiskey
Newport, Oregon's Rogue Ales & Spirits and Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto, who have collaborated on various projects since 2003, continue their partnership with the release of a limited-edition Morimoto Single Malt Whiskey.
This limited-edition whiskey started at the Rogue brewery in Newport, Oregon in 2016 as Morimoto Imperial Pilsner and Morimoto Black Obi Ale. After fermentation, the wash was transferred from the Rogue brewery to the distillery to be distilled and barreled in American Oak barrels. The barrels rested in Rogue’s Ocean Aging Room where they absorbed the Pacific Ocean air for over two years before being transferred for finishing in Oregon Oak.
The Oregon Oak barrels were built by hand at Rogue’s cooperage, Rolling Thunder Barrel Works, and previously aged Rogue’s award-winning Rolling Thunder Imperial Stout. A year and a half later, the barrels were masterfully blended and smithed to create a unique, bold and limited American Single Malt Whiskey.
“It has been an honor to work with Chef Morimoto for nearly 20 years to make unique and interesting beers and spirits,” says Dharma Tamm, Rogue President. “This new single malt whiskey is no exception - the combination of Morimoto Signature Imperial Pilsner and Black Obi, Rolling Thunder barrels and distiller selected proof make this something truly special. It has been a labor of love that we’ve spent years making.”
“My relationship with Rogue Ales & Spirits goes back nearly two decades and is the longest partnership of my career,” said Chef Morimoto. “The Morimoto-branded beers have been guest favorites in my restaurants around the world, and I’m very excited to introduce this very special single malt whiskey to them this year.”
Morimoto Single Malt Whiskey is 85 proof and will be available at retailers around the country. For more information, visit rogue.com.
