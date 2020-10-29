What the Ale: Great American Beer Festival winners and some new local bourbon

Cabin Boys Brewery, 1717 E. Seventh St., claimed a silver medal at this year’s Great American Beer Festival. The event, held virtually this year due to COVID-19, is typically held in Denver. Goin’ Stag won in the Belgian-style specialty ale category and was the only Oklahoma brewery to win at the event.

“To have our beer be recognized alongside the nation’s best breweries is a huge honor. We hope this accolade brings more attention to the Oklahoma craft beer scene because we know that our state is crafting brews that we all can be proud of,” said Cabin Boys brewmaster Austin McIlroy.

According to the GABF website, five different three-hour judging sessions took place over a three-day period during the week of the festival held in October.

Another popular regional beer took home a gold medal. Kansas City’s Boulevard Brewing Co.’s Tank 7, an American saison, won in the American-Belgo-style ale category after winning a silver medal in 2019. Boulevard has won gold eight times at GABF, taking home a total of 17 medals.

“Tank 7 is one of our most beloved beers,” said Boulevard brewmaster Steven Pauwels. “It’s gratifying to see it recognized as best in class, but Tank 7 drinkers already knew that.”

