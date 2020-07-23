Dead Armadillo’s operations manager Marion Gooding models a racing shirt and head and wrist bands along with their Pickle Recovery beer at their taproom, 1004 E. Fourth St. on July 15, 2020. Dead Armadillo is hosting a virtual run benefitting the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Dead Armadillo's Pickle Recovery a dill pickle gose on June 12, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Dead Armadillo Brewery is hosting a virtual run to raise funds for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Since the event is virtual you can run it anytime, anywhere to help the foundation.
The Pickle Run entry is $35 until Friday, July 24 then it will go up to $50. All you have to do is register at runsignup.com for the virtual Run 5K/10K before August 10.
Complete a 5K (3.1 miles) or 10K (6.2 miles) at your convenience any time, anywhere — there is no deadline. Celebrate your accomplishment by sharing on social media. #DAPickleRun #RunningFundsTheCure for other prizes.
"You can walk it, saunter it, mosey it, strut it, you can sashay it, Shante it around your block in your neighborhood at the time and place of your choosing. Doesn't really matter where you do it. The point is this is a great opportunity for everybody to come together even if it is only virtually for a good cause," said Marion Gooding, operations director for Dead Armadillo Brewery.
With a paid entry you will get a custom high-quality Pickle Run shirt, a matching Dead Armadillo headband and wristband set, a custom race bib, and a donation to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.
Dead Armadillo based this virtual run on their Pickle Recovery beer. Why would anyone drink a picklebased beer?
The pickle juice is made of salt, water, and cucumber juice and has electrolytes to replace those you lost during a hard, hot workout. Plus, there is the beer, which always tastes great after a workout.
"It's a sports beer brewed with fresh dill as well as Himalayan sea salt, which is excellent for restoring electrolytes to the body after an exercise. It is also aged on 600 pounds of dill pickle spears. It makes for a nice tart pickle forward, refreshing crisp beer at only 4.5% ABV. It is a perfect recovery beverage after a long work out, long run or long bike ride," said Gooding.
