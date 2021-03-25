What the Ale: Craft Brewers Association offering memberships to craft beer fans

You don't have to be a craft brewer to be apart of the Craft Brewers Association. The CBAO is now offering memberships with benefits to fans of craft beer.

For $40 a year you can become a 'Craft Beer Enthusiast' and receive pre-sale priority for all CBAO-led events five days before the general public. A 20% discount on CBAO swag, an Oklahoma Craft Beer Fan membership sticker, an annual membership card along with CBAO’s newsletter with new brewery openings, events, and all things craft beer each month. Also included with your membership are discounts at participating breweries and craft beer retailers across the state (participating locations will be updated monthly).

“The Craft Brewers Association is extremely excited to open our membership to craft beer fans. Not only can they get discounts at their favorite breweries, they’ll get first dibs on events we’re offering, which 2021 is shaping up to be a good year for that,” said Tabbi Burwell executive director for the Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma