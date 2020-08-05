Oklahoma summers are hot and sticky, and what better time to drink an Oklahoma beer than the peak of summer?
If I was writing this in the winter, the styles I would suggest would be totally different. But here we are in the midst of the heat with air conditioners on full blast.
Going outside to sit by a pool, boating on a lake or just sitting under a shade tree are all good times to enjoy a beverage made in Oklahoma, where there are more than 57 breweries.
Yes, that’s right, 57 breweries in the state where just a few years ago there was only a handful. In the Tulsa area, there are 19.
Most breweries have a summer seasonal that they release at the start of the season. Some choose to offer their quencher beer all year long.
Typically, these beers don’t have too much hops or malt flavor but are made to take care of that thirst. They typically have a lower alcohol content so you can drink more and still function. They can even have some fruit added that will help wet your whistle.
COOP Ale Works has even started producing a beverage that isn’t beer. Its hard seltzer called Will & Wiley is available at retailers throughout Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and Arkansas. Hard seltzer has made a huge jump in sales throughout the U.S., but only a few Oklahoma breweries have started making the lower-calorie beverage.
So get to a local taproom and ask the bartender what the summer seasonal is. It is sure to be a thirst quencher.
Here are a few local summer seasonals available at liquor, grocery and convenience stores, or at the breweries’ taprooms.
American Solera
1702 E. Sixth St., Western Vibes, 5% ABV.
Western Vibes is brewed in temperature-controlled oak foeder. A foeder (pronounced FOOD-er) is a large wooden vat used in wineries, but more and more breweries are using them.
“The whole thought about a summer beer is that ability to refresh you should surpass the overall complexity or things about the beer that sometimes don’t matter. Its a hot day and you just need something to cool you down. Something that has enough ABV to get you going but not too much to slow you down,” said Chase Healey, brewmaster and founder of American Solera.
Marshall Brewing Co.
1742 E. Sixth St., Grand Lake Light Ale, at 5% ABV
“Grand Lake Light Ale is a manifestation of summer in Oklahoma. Swimming in lakes, fishing and relaxing in the sun with a delicious beer,” said Wes Alexander, director of marketing for Marshall Brewing Co. It also only has 158 calories.
Cabin Boys Brewery
1717 E. Seventh St., Prost King Pils, 4.5% ABV
“Good summer beer is something you can enjoy while you flip burgers on the back porch or sunning your toes by the pool,” said Austin McIlroy, brewmaster of Cabin Boys Brewery.
Nothing’s Left Brewing Co.
1502 E. Sixth St., Salted Watermelon Crusher, at 5% ABV.
“Summer beer for me is two parts. Flavor and thirst quenching. Salted Watermelon Crusher is a light-bodied throwback to summers on your grandma’s porch chowing down on salted watermelon,” said Travis Richards, owner and brewmaster of Nothing’s Left Brewing Co. The brewery is also offering beer slushes to cool you down with new flavors every Saturday.
Dead Armadillo Brewery
1004 E. Fourth St., Himbeere Herbeere, a raspberry Berliner Weisse, at 3.5% ABV
“We have a Raspberry Berliner Weisse, ‘Himbeere Herbeere.’ A crisp, tart and refreshing beer, this Berliner Weisse packs a fruit punch from aging on 200 pounds of whole raspberries. Now for some wordplay. Himbeere is German for ‘raspberry.’ Herbeere is German for ‘tart,’ ” said Tony Peck, founder and brewmaster of Dead Armadillo Brewery.
