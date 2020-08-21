Broken Arrow will soon be a two-brewery town.
The father-and-son team of Larry and Alex Foster are nearly ready to brew beer in their new family-friendly facility at 909 S. 12th St. They are just waiting for licensing and hope to open in October.
The Nook Brewing Co. has been on the minds of Alex Foster, a mechanical engineer, and his dad, Larry, a retired IT professional, for about six years.
Alex learned to brew while attending Oklahoma State University. He shared his knowledge with his dad, who moved back to Broken Arrow to be close to his son and daughter-in-law and after becoming tired of shoveling snow in Minnesota.
“We have brewed together in his (Larry’s) garage for the past six years, constantly discussing the idea of opening our own brewery. And here we are,” Alex Foster said.
Alex Foster learned the craft from another homebrewer.
“I had a part-time job at college on a ranch just outside of town, and the guy on the ranch taught me how to brew, kind of showed me the ropes of how to do it. I found it pretty interesting, the process and the science behind it, it’s kind of a blend of science and art, which I really, really liked,” he said.
Larry Foster has always enjoyed spending time with his son, and brewing together became an activity after he retired. Alex Foster needed help starting the business and his dad had the time.
“I just came along as the hired help and got caught up in it. We both enjoy it. We both love the process and we made that our tagline, ‘because it’s fun,’ ” Larry Foster said.
The name ‘The Nook’ started when Alex Foster was in high school and his dad had a fire pit in the backyard. Friends would just hang out there, making memories and sharing a good time. That is what they want to bring to The Nook Brewing Co.
“It was just a real, comfortable, relaxed environment where everybody just got together and had a good time. So we kind of took that philosophy and we want to transfer it here. That same kind of thing, come in and relax, have a beer, sit around, talk with friends, make new friends, talk with us, whatever you do that makes you comfortable, we want to be able to have,” Larry Foster said.
About three years ago, they started looking for brewery locations, something that had the potential for a cool family-friendly brewery.
“We took a bunch of measurements and mocked it all up, did 3-D models and really saw that this could be a very cool space and we’re right here by the Rose District,” Alex Foster said.
When starting a brewery, many questions need to be answered. What size of brewhouse? What types of beers? What kind of vibe?
“We got a 10-barrel brewhouse coming from Alpha (a brewing equipment manufacturer out of Lincoln, Nebraska) with four fermenters and two bright tanks,” Alex Foster said.
“We kind of toyed around with different sizes and we kind of landed on 10 barrels as being a good size for us.”
Tank size matters when you want to interact with customers. If you buy a tank too small, you will spend all your time brewing, which, as fun as that might be, will take away time from customers and friends and family.
“One of the things that’s important to us is that interaction. We love talking about beer. We love drinking beer. We love the people that drink beer here. So Alex said the system’s big enough that we can brew in the mornings and we can spend our evenings with the people that come in,” Larry Foster said.
The beers they brew will focus on American styles but will get into some European styles as well.
“We both like a lot of bold, in-your-face flavors. So we’ll be doing a lot of those citrusy, hazy, juicy IPAs and a lot of stuff like coffee stouts and that sort of thing. And we love experimenting. I mean, that’s part of what makes the craft fun, is that’s what people love is trying new things. And that’s what we’re all about because it’s fun. So we’ll have a core group of staple beers that we’ll always have. And then we’ll have probably half our taps will be rotating with a lot of experimental stuff that will be fun for people to come in and try something they’ve never seen or heard of or thought about,” Alex Foster said.
Family is important to the Fosters. They are a father-and-son team, and Alex wants his 3- and 5-year-old kids to be part of the culture that breweries have. That is why they set up an area for kids to play while their parents or guardians can watch them. While touring other breweries, Alex noticed that when his kids tagged along there wasn’t much for them to do. He didn’t want that in his brewery.
“We want to make sure it’s comfortable, comfortable for other families as well. So that’s why we’re incorporating a kid’s room. We’ll have it decked out with all sorts of toys and stuff but with a bar that the parents can sit at and watch their kids. So everybody can have a good time. When we would go to breweries, there’s nothing for them to do, so they would get antsy real quick. We want to make it comfortable. It’s hard for the parents to be comfortable when the kids aren’t comfortable. So we want to make sure there’s a space for them since family is so important to us,” Alex said.
“We have my grandkids’ handprints on our floor drains ... like Alex mentioned, family is a big deal. I want them to feel a part of it. So they can go back and look and say, ‘Man, when I was 3, I remember doing my handprints.’ They can be a part of it all along and grow up here and be comfortable here,” Larry Foster said.
Summer thirst-quenchers: Try these seasonal beers from Tulsa breweries