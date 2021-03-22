 Skip to main content
What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Rapture Brewing Co.'s Sugar Foot Stout
This feature will be in video form, with a quick interview of the brewer talking about one particular beer, the style, the name, and the taste and anything else they want to add.

Mitch Hull brewmaster for Rapture Brewing Co. at Prairie Creek Farms, 24962 W. 141st St., Kellyville, discusses Sugar Foot Stout, at 10% ABV with roasted coconut and coffee from Cirque that will be released at Prairie Creek Farms Saturday, March 27 then in various liquor stores in the Tulsa area.

Here's a list of past beers of the week:

Elgin Park's Cross Czech Pils 

Vanessa House Beer Co.'s Slush Fund

 
 
 

Beers of the Week 2020 

Beers of the Week 2019

Tom Gilbert 918-581-8349

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

