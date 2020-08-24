This feature will be in video form, with a quick interview of the brewer or representative talking about one particular beer, the style, the name, and the taste and anything else they want to add.
Pippin's Taproom at High Gravity's owner Desiree Knott discusses his new beer, Maple Nut Beerios, a brown ale coming in at 5.5% ABV available at the taproom, 6808 S Memorial Dr Ste 144.
Dead Armadillo's Himbeere Herbeere
Dead Armadillo Brewery, 1004 E. Fourth St., Himbeere Herbeere, a raspberry Berliner Weisse, at 3.5% ABV
“We have a Raspberry Berliner Weisse, ‘Himbeere Herbeere.’ A crisp, tart and refreshing beer, this Berliner Weisse packs a fruit punch from aging on 200 pounds of whole raspberries. Now for some wordplay. Himbeere is German for ‘raspberry.’ Herbeere is German for ‘tart,’ ” said Tony Peck, founder and brewmaster of Dead Armadillo Brewery.
Tom Gilbert
American Solera's Western Vibes
American Solera, 1702 E. Sixth St., Western Vibes, 5% ABV.
Western Vibes is brewed in temperature-controlled oak foeder. A foeder (pronounced FOOD-er) is a large wooden vat used in wineries, but more and more breweries are using them.
“The whole thought about a summer beer is that ability to refresh you should surpass the overall complexity or things about the beer that sometimes don’t matter. Its a hot day and you just need something to cool you down. Something that has enough ABV to get you going but not too much to slow you down,” said Chase Healey, brewmaster and founder of American Solera.
Tom Gilbert
Marshall Brewing's Grand Lake Light Ale
Marshall Brewing Co., 1742 E. Sixth St., Grand Lake Light Ale, at 5% ABV
“Grand Lake Light Ale is a manifestation of summer in Oklahoma. Swimming in lakes, fishing and relaxing in the sun with a delicious beer,” said Wes Alexander, director of marketing for Marshall Brewing Co. It also only has 158 calories.
Tom Gilbert
Cabin Boys Brewery's Prost King Pils
Cabin Boys Brewery, 1717 E. Seventh St., Prost King Pils, 4.5% ABV
“Good summer beer is something you can enjoy while you flip burgers on the back porch or sunning your toes by the pool,” said Austin McIlroy, brewmaster of Cabin Boys Brewery.
Tom Gilbert
Nothing's Left Brewing's Salted Watermelon Crusher
Nothing’s Left Brewing Co., 1502 E. Sixth St., Salted Watermelon Crusher, at 5% ABV.
“Summer beer for me is two parts. Flavor and thirst quenching. Salted Watermelon Crusher is a light-bodied throwback to summers on your grandma’s porch chowing down on salted watermelon,” said Travis Richards, owner and brewmaster of Nothing’s Left Brewing Co. They are also offering beer slushes to cool you down with new flavors every Saturday.
TOM GILBERT
Eerie Abbey Ales' The Confessional
Eerie Abbey Ales, 517 S Main St., The Confessional, 4.7% ABV
“
A traditional Belgian Witbier brewed with Grains of Paradise and orange peel. This light Belgian is a refreshing take on a summer wheat beer. We’ll have a version with mixed berry coming soon,” said Joshua Schrock, co-founder of Eerie Abbey Ales.
What the Ale: Pryor's Fat Toad Brewing Co. moving to a new location in the MidAmerica Industrial Park
Here's a list of past beers of the week:
Gallery: Find out which restaurants are open, offering curbside service, delivery and more