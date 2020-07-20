This feature will be in video form, with a quick interview of the brewer talking about one particular beer, the style, the name, and the taste and anything else they want to add.

Jonathan Neff founder and brewmaster for NEFF Brewing, 321 S Frankfort Ave. discusses ‘Sunny Bee’ an experimental sour style breakfast beer, at 3.5% ABV available around town and at their taproom.

Here's a list of past beers of the week:

Fat Toad's These Hops Don't Lie

Dead Armadillo's Pickle Recovery

American Solera's Western Vibes

Cabin Boys Brewery's Prost King Pils

Eerie Abbey Ales' Bradford St. Eerie

Dead Armadillo's 'Johnny Ginger'

Cabin Boys Brewery's 'Fog of War'

Elgin Park's Albion Ale a English Bitter

Heirloom Rustic Ales' White Caps Lager

Local Cider's Sencha Green Tea Cider

Marshall Brewing Co.'s Big Jamoke

Nothing's Left Brewing's Soured Strawberry Blonde

Welltown Brewing Puff Daddy

Pippin's taproom: Some Guy's English Porter

BA Brewing's Dackelweizen

Elgin Park's Italian Stallion

Beers of the Week 2019

