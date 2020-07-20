This feature will be in video form, with a quick interview of the brewer talking about one particular beer, the style, the name, and the taste and anything else they want to add.
Jonathan Neff founder and brewmaster for NEFF Brewing, 321 S Frankfort Ave. discusses ‘Sunny B’ an experimental sour style breakfast beer, at 3.5% ABV available around town and at their taproom.
