What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Elgin Park's Willie Mays Haze
This feature will be in video form, with a quick interview of the brewer or representative talking about one particular beer, the style, the name, and the taste and anything else they want to add.

Elgin Park Brewery's head brewer Ben Birney discusses Willie Mays Haze a New England style session IPA that comes in at 5% ABV. It is available at Elgin Park, 325 East M.B. Brady.

Here's a list of past beers of the week:

Pippin's taproom's Maple Nut Beerios 

Heirloom Rustic Ales' Rodeo Spritz

Nothing's Left Brewing Co.'s Beer Slushes

Broken Arrow Brewery's d'Wit Schrute

NEFF Brewing's Sunny Bee

Fat Toad's These Hops Don't Lie

Dead Armadillo's Pickle Recovery

American Solera's Western Vibes

Cabin Boys Brewery's Prost King Pils

Eerie Abbey Ales' Bradford St. Eerie

Dead Armadillo's 'Johnny Ginger'

Cabin Boys Brewery's 'Fog of War'

Elgin Park's Albion Ale a English Bitter

Heirloom Rustic Ales' White Caps Lager

Local Cider's Sencha Green Tea Cider

Marshall Brewing Co.'s Big Jamoke

Nothing's Left Brewing's Soured Strawberry Blonde

Welltown Brewing Puff Daddy

Pippin's taproom: Some Guy's English Porter

BA Brewing's Dackelweizen

Elgin Park's Italian Stallion

Beers of the Week 2019

Tom Gilbert

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

