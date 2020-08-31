What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Elgin Park's Willie Mays Haze

This feature will be in video form, with a quick interview of the brewer or representative talking about one particular beer, the style, the name, and the taste and anything else they want to add.
Elgin Park Brewery's head brewer Ben Birney discusses Willie Mays Haze a New England style session IPA that comes in at 5% ABV. It is available at Elgin Park, 325 East M.B. Brady.
Tom Gilbert 918-581-8349
